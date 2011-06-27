Used 2006 Pontiac G6 Consumer Reviews
Excellent purchase
I purchased my 2006 Pontiac G6 with less than 400 miles in March, 2006. This car has been my daily driver for the last 7 years. I have put over 197,000 miles on this vehicle. Of course, I have had regular routine work such as brakes and rotors. Have had a wheel bearing replaced. Very pleased with this car. Just wish it was bigger now that I have children.
Great car
Bought my 06 g6 gtp sedan 3 yrs ago with 49,000 miles. I now have 80,000 miles. My breaks needed changed after awhile and I put the best ceramic pads on and cheaper rotors. Had loud squeky brakes til I put acid wheel cleaner on the rotors to get the glaze off. Wheel bearing hub assembly went out around 60k on front passenger was $120 to fix myself wasnt hard. Thats the only thing thats gone wrong. Get your transmission fluid and filter change at 50k and every 30k after. Its only $80. Changed spark plugs today cost $44.88 dealer reccomends changing at 100,000 miles but mine were definitly due at 75,000. Use the oem ac delco plugs "iridium". Replace all parts with acdelco or you will have prob
Love at first sight, but after...
The wife and I bought two G6s within weeks of each other. Her's is the sedan, mine is the coupe. I fell in love with the car once I saw it and was able to drive it around. Now that the newness has worn off I started to notice some rather significant problems with the vehicle. Water leaks into the B pillars (where the seat belts are mounted) whenever it rains. Took a closer look and found MOLD in the insulation. Upon closer inspection, found that there are holes where at the front of the rear windows at the top and bottom that lead behind the B pillar. If you own one of these, check your windows too because unless you get a hard rain, you most likely will not notice the leak. Not happy.
A Great Midsize American Car
Great car for style, handling, and safety; great value for price (GM Smart Buy) and fuel econ.
great car for a better price
since people that dont know about cars are scared to buy pontiacs, this car is cheap. i got mine with 64k miles and ive put 3k on it. love this car. not great on gas due to gearing but i put an intake on it and it helps. love the handling. its firm but not uncomfortable. engine is amazing other then the electronic throttle...not a fan. i like my throttle cable just fine and didnt see a need for electronic. everything works great and this car is just so pretty.
