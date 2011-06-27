Used 2006 Pontiac G6 Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 2006 G6
Overview
Starting MSRP
$16,365
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)336/496 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque162 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower167 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle36.0 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear seatbelt pretensionersyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
retained accessory poweryes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
4 -way power driver seatyes
Front head room39.0 in.
bucket front seatsyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room55.4 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room52.7 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room36.5 in.
Rear hip Room51.9 in.
Rear leg room37.6 in.
Rear shoulder room55.4 in.
Measurements
Front track59.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity14 cu.ft.
Length189.0 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14 cu.ft.
Height57.1 in.
EPA interior volume96 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.3 in.
Width70.6 in.
Rear track60.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Emerald Green Metallic
  • Ivory White
  • Sedona Beige Metallic
  • Crimson Red
  • Liquid Silver Metallic
  • Granite Metallic
  • Stealth Gray Metallic
  • Black
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, cloth
  • Light Taupe, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
P215/60R16 tiresyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
16 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
