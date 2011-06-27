Vehicle overview

The 2007 Pontiac G5 is a blatant example of "badge engineering," which is when a manufacturer takes a vehicle from a related carmaker and changes a few minor things, such as the grille design and taillights, and then badges the vehicle under its name. This is nothing new, and isn't necessarily a bad thing, provided the platform that's being shared is competent in its segment. Sadly, that's not the case with the Pontiac G5, which is a twin to the Cobalt coupe and thus shares that Chevy's strengths and weaknesses, albeit with a stylish Pontiac twin-port grille up front. Offered only in coupe form in either base or GT trim, the Pontiac G5 sets its sights on economy sport coupes such as the Honda Civic, Scion tC and Ford Focus.

First, the good news. The Pontiac G5 is a lot more competitive than its predecessor, the Chevy Cavalier-based Sunfire. In the areas of performance, ride quality, interior materials and crash test scores, the G5 makes a decent showing, and even the base model provides peppy performance and a quiet ride. In addition, Pontiac has priced it competitively (about $15,000-$18,000) and is planning to offer an extensive roster of dealer-installed options like 18-inch wheels and ground effects for further personalization.

Now for the bad news. We suspect that a lot of buyers in this class are typically more interested in overall quality and a comfortable cabin than boy racer styling components. Compared to the Honda Civic's interior, for instance, the G5's design seems rather bland and its materials of a lower grade. The G5 also loses out in the areas of handling dynamics and overall refinement. Further limiting the appeal of the G5 is the fact that it's only available as a coupe.

Examined in isolation, the 2007 Pontiac G5 would be a satisfactory choice for most folks shopping for an inexpensive and sporty-looking small coupe. But we don't advise buying a car that way. With more than a few competitors offering superior handling dynamics (and hence a higher fun-to-drive factor), greater seat comfort and better build quality, we suggest cross-shopping before making a decision.