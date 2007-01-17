Used 2007 Pontiac G5 for Sale Near Me
- 101,092 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,988$1,143 Below Market
- 147,148 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,900$785 Below Market
- 172,651 miles
$2,788
- 265,036 miles2 Accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use
$2,700
- 130,802 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$4,499
- used
2008 Pontiac G5108,773 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$4,500
- used
2008 Pontiac G584,426 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,990
- 184,718 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$2,995$867 Below Market
- 90,641 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
- 110,938 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
- 47,841 miles
$6,000
- 139,492 miles
$4,250
- 137,362 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,988
- 151,502 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
- 197,763 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
davec,01/17/2007
After two Honda Civics I decided to give the Pontiac G5 a try and I'm very happy I did. After 4000 miles my opinion is that the quality on this car is equal or better than my Hondas. And wow, is it fun to drive. Both handling and engine performance is much better than either of my previous two cars.
