Used 2007 Pontiac G5 for Sale Near Me

ONLY ONE PREVIOUS OWNER! LOW MILEAGE! WE BUY CARS! CASH! WE TAKE TRADES! TOP DOLLAR! ASK ABOUT OUR FREE 90 DAY WARRANTY! Available for almost all of our vehicles at our advertised price! Best Cash Prices: Clean New Vehicle Trade-ins. (407)302-6181. Haggle free Cash Pricing! Visit us @ sensiblechoiceauto.com Thanks very much for shopping with us!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2007 Pontiac G5 with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Sunroof/Moonroof, Aux Audio Inputs .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 31 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G2AL15F577375502

Stock: C8104

Certified Pre-Owned: No

