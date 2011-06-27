Vehicle overview

Here's about all you need to know about the 2008 Pontiac G5: it's a badge-engineered knockoff of the Chevrolet Cobalt coupe, sharing just about everything with its corporate cousin except for minor differences in exterior styling and interior trim. Therefore, it shares both strengths and weaknesses with its platform-mate.

To its benefit, the G5 boasts a sporty profile, a couple of decently powerful engines and an affordable price. Unfortunately, the ledger sheet contains many more weaknesses than strengths. Despite a coupe-only body style and being a product of General Motors' "Designed For Action" brand, there's little actual excitement going on with the G5. Tepid handling and steering, a bland and low-quality interior and a general lack of refinement all put Pontiac's entry-level car near the bottom of our list of desirable coupes to own.

Perhaps if you just ignored those other models, the 2008 Pontiac G5 might be a reasonable choice for an affordable and sporty small coupe. But that would be just a tad silly, wouldn't it? Just about all of the G5's rivals, including the Honda Civic, Scion tC, Volkswagen Rabbit and GM's own all-new Saturn Astra are more fun to drive, with better build quality and generally superior execution. We strongly suggest taking a look at them first before deciding on this Pontiac.