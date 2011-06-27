  1. Home
  2. Pontiac
  3. Pontiac G5
  4. Used 2008 Pontiac G5
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(37)
Appraise this car

2008 Pontiac G5 Review

Pros & Cons

  • Respectable acceleration, smooth and quiet ride, good fuel economy.
  • Cheap cabin plastics, marginal backseat space and interior storage, lifeless handling.
Other years
2009
2008
2007
Pontiac G5 for Sale
2009
2008
2007
List Price Estimate
$1,470 - $2,552
Used G5 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2008 Pontiac G5 trails the class leaders in terms of handling response and overall refinement. For a sporty coupe, there are simply better choices available.

Vehicle overview

Here's about all you need to know about the 2008 Pontiac G5: it's a badge-engineered knockoff of the Chevrolet Cobalt coupe, sharing just about everything with its corporate cousin except for minor differences in exterior styling and interior trim. Therefore, it shares both strengths and weaknesses with its platform-mate.

To its benefit, the G5 boasts a sporty profile, a couple of decently powerful engines and an affordable price. Unfortunately, the ledger sheet contains many more weaknesses than strengths. Despite a coupe-only body style and being a product of General Motors' "Designed For Action" brand, there's little actual excitement going on with the G5. Tepid handling and steering, a bland and low-quality interior and a general lack of refinement all put Pontiac's entry-level car near the bottom of our list of desirable coupes to own.

Perhaps if you just ignored those other models, the 2008 Pontiac G5 might be a reasonable choice for an affordable and sporty small coupe. But that would be just a tad silly, wouldn't it? Just about all of the G5's rivals, including the Honda Civic, Scion tC, Volkswagen Rabbit and GM's own all-new Saturn Astra are more fun to drive, with better build quality and generally superior execution. We strongly suggest taking a look at them first before deciding on this Pontiac.

2008 Pontiac G5 models

The 2008 Pontiac G5 is a compact sport coupe in either base or GT trim. The base G5 comes with 15-inch steel wheels, air-conditioning, full power accessories, remote keyless entry, a 60/40-split-folding rear seat, satellite radio and a CD/MP3 player with an auxiliary audio jack. The GT adds 17-inch aluminum wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, foglamps, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shifter, a Pioneer seven-speaker audio system, and steering-wheel-mounted audio and cruise controls. The base G5 can be optionally equipped with 16-inch alloy wheels as well as many of the GT's features. Other major available features for both models include a six-CD changer, leather upholstery, heated front seats, a sunroof and remote vehicle starting. The Pontiac G5 can be further personalized with an extensive array of dealer-installed accessories like 18-inch wheels, cat-back exhaust system, custom-colored interior lighting, high-mount spoiler and a body ground-effects package.

2008 Highlights

The Pontiac G5 enters its second year with minimal changes. All models receive side curtain airbags and satellite radio as standard equipment, while the GT trim gets stability control and OnStar as standard.

Performance & mpg

With either engine, the front-drive Pontiac G5 is one of the swifter economy cars on the market. A 2.2-liter inline four-cylinder with 148 horsepower and 152 pound-feet of torque motivates the base G5; a more potent 2.4-liter engine with 171 horses and 167 lb-ft of torque powers the GT. Both are connected to a standard five-speed manual transmission, with a four-speed automatic available as an option. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 22-24 mpg city/31-33 mpg highway depending on the powertrain combination selected.

Safety

Four-wheel antilock disc brakes are standard on the GT, while the base G5 comes with rear drums and ABS as an option. Traction control is available on models equipped with ABS brakes and an automatic transmission. Full-length side curtain airbags are standard on all G5s this year. Government frontal impact testing resulted in four stars out of five for the driver and a perfect five stars for the passenger. In that agency's side-impact tests, the 2008 Pontiac G5 earned four stars for both front and rear occupants.

Driving

Whichever trim level you choose, the G5 has adequate power for most situations. A smooth and quiet ride will be a boon for commuters, as long as they don't place a premium on stellar handling. The standard G5 suspension allows excessive body roll, and the electric power steering that plagues both models is slow, with minimal feedback. In a segment that tends to emphasize fun behind the wheel, the 2008 Pontiac G5 lags behind the class leaders with regard to overall driving enjoyment and refinement.

Interior

Attractive instruments, comprehensive audio controls and some well-placed metallic accents on the GT model brighten up an otherwise stark and unimpressive cabin. Some of the interior plastics feel cheap, and even with the optional leather trim, the seat design is plain and not especially comfortable -- particularly in back where the bench is low and flat. On the plus side, both models feature a trip computer that provides useful information like outside temperature, fuel range, coolant temperature and any necessary warning messages.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 Pontiac G5.

5(57%)
4(21%)
3(8%)
2(11%)
1(3%)
4.2
37 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 37 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

reliable, economical car!
mike_sinclair,07/31/2013
bought the car in august of 2007 as an 08 model I've had this car for six years now and i am amazed, this is a great little economical car great in Canadian winters never had a problem no lights ever came on only thing that i had to replace is the sway bar (links)(my fault) only because I travel on a lot of bumpy roads and dirt roads a lot of the time and about 80% of my driving is city driving barely highway kms, the car has about 200,000 kms on it again never had any problems at all no noises or service lights never hesitated to start all ways started right up like the day I bought it, and i have to admit i don't take the best care of my cars it has a couple dents(me) very reliable car!!!
This Car Rocks
Linda,05/26/2010
After reading reviews I'm starting to think people just like to complain. This car is great! I have had mine for 2 years and other than one minor repair it has been extremely reliable. It is one of the smoothest driving cars I've ever driven and everyone who drives it says the same. The interior is comfy, no noise, no rattles, not cheap. The back seat feels much larger than it looks and dips down giving more room for rear passengers. Battery is in the trunk, no big deal. You can't generally open the hood without getting to the interior either. I'm only 5'2" and the seats adjust for short drivers perfectly!
Strong at 155k
Jesse B.,03/13/2016
2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M)
Bought this at 85k miles for $9,000 and 3 years later I'm at 155k miles running smooth with no major repairs. Only oil changes, a few new tires, tyranny flush, and 1 new battery. It feels like it will easily go past 200k miles with the same care. PROS: lots of space for a 2 door, great visibility, 30 mpg @ 80mph CONS: small opening @ trunk, big doors
I LOVE my G5 GT
Heather,08/09/2010
I love the G5 GT! I have had mine for two years! It has been very reliable and is so much fun to drive! When I first test drove the car it was just a standard G5, I would recommend buying the GT. The handling of the car is a lot better and the performance is better as well. It comes with great stuff! The pioneer system! heated seats, remote start and its sporty looking! I get so many compliments on the car.
See all 37 reviews of the 2008 Pontiac G5
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
24 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
148 hp @ 5600 rpm
MPG
22 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
171 hp @ 5800 rpm
See all Used 2008 Pontiac G5 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
More about the 2008 Pontiac G5

Used 2008 Pontiac G5 Overview

The Used 2008 Pontiac G5 is offered in the following submodels: G5 Coupe. Available styles include 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M), and GT 2dr Coupe (2.4L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2008 Pontiac G5?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2008 Pontiac G5s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2008 Pontiac G5 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2008 Pontiac G5.

Can't find a used 2008 Pontiac G5s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Pontiac G5 for sale - 11 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $13,286.

Find a used Pontiac for sale - 4 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $23,046.

Find a used certified pre-owned Pontiac G5 for sale - 5 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $9,614.

Find a used certified pre-owned Pontiac for sale - 12 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $12,304.

Should I lease or buy a 2008 Pontiac G5?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Pontiac lease specials
Check out Pontiac G5 lease specials

Related Used 2008 Pontiac G5 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles