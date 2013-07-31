Used 2008 Pontiac G5 for Sale Near Me

bought the car in august of 2007 as an 08 model I've had this car for six years now and i am amazed, this is a great little economical car great in Canadian winters never had a problem no lights ever came on only thing that i had to replace is the sway bar (links)(my fault) only because I travel on a lot of bumpy roads and dirt roads a lot of the time and about 80% of my driving is city driving barely highway kms, the car has about 200,000 kms on it again never had any problems at all no noises or service lights never hesitated to start all ways started right up like the day I bought it, and i have to admit i don't take the best care of my cars it has a couple dents(me) very reliable car!!!

