Used 2008 Pontiac G5 for Sale Near Me

  • 2008 Pontiac G5 in Yellow
    used

    2008 Pontiac G5

    108,773 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,500

  • 2008 Pontiac G5 in Silver
    used

    2008 Pontiac G5

    84,426 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,990

  • 2009 Pontiac G5 in Dark Blue
    used

    2009 Pontiac G5

    184,718 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $2,995

    $867 Below Market
  • 2007 Pontiac G5 in Silver
    used

    2007 Pontiac G5

    101,092 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $3,988

    $1,143 Below Market
  • 2007 Pontiac G5 in Dark Blue
    used

    2007 Pontiac G5

    147,148 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $2,900

    $785 Below Market
  • 2007 Pontiac G5 in Dark Red
    used

    2007 Pontiac G5

    172,651 miles

    $2,788

  • 2009 Pontiac G5 in Dark Blue
    used

    2009 Pontiac G5

    90,641 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $4,995

  • 2007 Pontiac G5 in Light Blue
    used

    2007 Pontiac G5

    265,036 miles
    2 Accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,700

  • 2009 Pontiac G5 GT in Silver
    used

    2009 Pontiac G5 GT

    110,938 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

  • 2007 Pontiac G5 in Red
    used

    2007 Pontiac G5

    130,802 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,499

  • 2009 Pontiac G5 in Dark Blue
    used

    2009 Pontiac G5

    47,841 miles
    Fair Deal

    $6,000

  • 2009 Pontiac G5 in Gray
    used

    2009 Pontiac G5

    139,492 miles

    $4,250

  • 2009 Pontiac G5 GT in Gray
    used

    2009 Pontiac G5 GT

    137,362 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,988

  • 2009 Pontiac G5 in Silver
    used

    2009 Pontiac G5

    151,502 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,995

  • 2009 Pontiac G5 in Silver
    used

    2009 Pontiac G5

    197,763 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,995

Consumer Reviews for the Pontiac G5

Read recent reviews for the Pontiac G5
Overall Consumer Rating
4.237 Reviews
  • 5
    (57%)
  • 4
    (22%)
  • 3
    (8%)
  • 2
    (11%)
  • 1
    (3%)
reliable, economical car!
mike_sinclair,07/31/2013
bought the car in august of 2007 as an 08 model I've had this car for six years now and i am amazed, this is a great little economical car great in Canadian winters never had a problem no lights ever came on only thing that i had to replace is the sway bar (links)(my fault) only because I travel on a lot of bumpy roads and dirt roads a lot of the time and about 80% of my driving is city driving barely highway kms, the car has about 200,000 kms on it again never had any problems at all no noises or service lights never hesitated to start all ways started right up like the day I bought it, and i have to admit i don't take the best care of my cars it has a couple dents(me) very reliable car!!!
Report abuse
