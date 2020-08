Used 2008 Pontiac G5 for Sale Near Me

Champion Chevrolet - Athens / Alabama

Less than 85k Miles... Gets Great Gas Mileage: 31 MPG Hwy** Spotless!!! CARFAX 1 owner and buyback guarantee** It's ready for anything!!!! Come and get it* Optional equipment includes: Preferred Package, Transmission: Electronic 4-Speed Automatic w/OD, 4-Wheel Antilock Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/6CD In-Dash/XM Satellite...Buy Like a Champion!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 Pontiac G5 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

27 Combined MPG ( 24 City/ 33 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1G2AL18F987266196

Stock: 8564A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-03-2020