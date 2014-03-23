Used 2009 Pontiac G5 for Sale Near Me

I bought the bright red Pontiac G5 GT 2 door coupe with automatic transmission new. It came with every available option, (IE: leather, sun roof, Pioneer XM stereo, heated seats, remote start, 17 inch tires). I drive a lot of highway miles to/from work and I wanted a car that got good highway gas mileage and looked sporty. Highway 32 mpg winter, 36 mpg summer. Mileage decreases at speeds over 65 mph. Original tires lasted to 98,000. Replaced rear brakes at 120,000, front brakes at 182,000. Now replacing second set of tires 3/23/16 at 185,500 miles. I change oil every 4,000 to 5,000 miles and have most routine maintenance performed. The front right strut has failed twice (weak design). Car is getting noisier with age (road noise). Handling in snow is not very good for this lightweight car. Comfort is not the best as expected with a smaller lightweight car, but for a go-to-work car, it exceeds my expectations. Not recommended for adult seating in the back as it is difficult to get in and out and head clearance isn't sufficient for over 6'-0" individuals. Other than this, it has been a relatively low cost maintenance car and very dependable. Replaced serpentine belt and second set of rear brakes around 215,000 miles, replaced battery at 223,000, all for reliability reasons. Still runs good averaging 35 mpg. Struts starting to rattle with age and will likely replace soon. Up to 237,000 miles now with only routine maintenance. 9/30/18 at 10 years old I have 245,000 miles now, averaged 35.4 MPG for the last year, replaced front struts as a new kit (rattled), transmission fluid (routine), and rear brakes (worn). Gave the car to my adult son to drive with 250,000 miles now, so this will be my last update. Still running. Required work on rusted brake cable at 270,000 miles.

Read more