Used 2009 Pontiac G5 for Sale Near Me

15 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
G5 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 15 out of 15 listings
  • 2009 Pontiac G5 in Dark Blue
    used

    2009 Pontiac G5

    184,718 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $2,995

    $867 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Pontiac G5 in Dark Blue
    used

    2009 Pontiac G5

    90,641 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2009 Pontiac G5 GT in Silver
    used

    2009 Pontiac G5 GT

    110,938 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2009 Pontiac G5 in Dark Blue
    used

    2009 Pontiac G5

    47,841 miles

    $6,000

    Details
  • 2009 Pontiac G5 in Gray
    used

    2009 Pontiac G5

    139,492 miles

    $4,250

    Details
  • 2009 Pontiac G5 GT in Gray
    used

    2009 Pontiac G5 GT

    137,362 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,988

    Details
  • 2009 Pontiac G5 in Silver
    used

    2009 Pontiac G5

    151,502 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2009 Pontiac G5 in Silver
    used

    2009 Pontiac G5

    197,763 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,995

    Details
  • 2008 Pontiac G5 in Yellow
    used

    2008 Pontiac G5

    108,773 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,500

    Details
  • 2008 Pontiac G5 in Silver
    used

    2008 Pontiac G5

    84,426 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,990

    Details
  • 2007 Pontiac G5 in Silver
    used

    2007 Pontiac G5

    101,092 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,988

    $1,143 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Pontiac G5 in Dark Blue
    used

    2007 Pontiac G5

    147,148 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,900

    $785 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 Pontiac G5 in Dark Red
    used

    2007 Pontiac G5

    172,651 miles

    $2,788

    Details
  • 2007 Pontiac G5 in Light Blue
    used

    2007 Pontiac G5

    265,036 miles
    2 Accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,700

    Details
  • 2007 Pontiac G5 in Red
    used

    2007 Pontiac G5

    130,802 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,499

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Pontiac G5 searches:

Showing 1 - 15 out of 15 listings
  1. Home
  2. Pontiac
  3. Pontiac G5
  4. Used 2009 Pontiac G5

Consumer Reviews for the Pontiac G5

Read recent reviews for the Pontiac G5
Overall Consumer Rating
4.532 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 32 reviews
  • 5
    (63%)
  • 4
    (28%)
  • 3
    (6%)
  • 1
    (3%)
Dependable Good Gas Mileage
shark0311,03/23/2014
GT 2dr Coupe (2.2L 4cyl 5M)
I bought the bright red Pontiac G5 GT 2 door coupe with automatic transmission new. It came with every available option, (IE: leather, sun roof, Pioneer XM stereo, heated seats, remote start, 17 inch tires). I drive a lot of highway miles to/from work and I wanted a car that got good highway gas mileage and looked sporty. Highway 32 mpg winter, 36 mpg summer. Mileage decreases at speeds over 65 mph. Original tires lasted to 98,000. Replaced rear brakes at 120,000, front brakes at 182,000. Now replacing second set of tires 3/23/16 at 185,500 miles. I change oil every 4,000 to 5,000 miles and have most routine maintenance performed. The front right strut has failed twice (weak design). Car is getting noisier with age (road noise). Handling in snow is not very good for this lightweight car. Comfort is not the best as expected with a smaller lightweight car, but for a go-to-work car, it exceeds my expectations. Not recommended for adult seating in the back as it is difficult to get in and out and head clearance isn't sufficient for over 6'-0" individuals. Other than this, it has been a relatively low cost maintenance car and very dependable. Replaced serpentine belt and second set of rear brakes around 215,000 miles, replaced battery at 223,000, all for reliability reasons. Still runs good averaging 35 mpg. Struts starting to rattle with age and will likely replace soon. Up to 237,000 miles now with only routine maintenance. 9/30/18 at 10 years old I have 245,000 miles now, averaged 35.4 MPG for the last year, replaced front struts as a new kit (rattled), transmission fluid (routine), and rear brakes (worn). Gave the car to my adult son to drive with 250,000 miles now, so this will be my last update. Still running. Required work on rusted brake cable at 270,000 miles.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Pontiac
G5
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Pontiac G5 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings