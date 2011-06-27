Used 2002 Pontiac Firebird Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,995
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|V6
|V6
|Combined MPG
|19
|21
|21
|Total Seating
|4
|4
|4
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,995
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,995
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/23 mpg
|17/28 mpg
|17/29 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|268.8/386.4 mi.
|285.6/470.4 mi.
|285.6/487.2 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|16.8 gal.
|16.8 gal.
|16.8 gal.
|Combined MPG
|19
|21
|21
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,995
|Torque
|340 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|225 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|225 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|5.7 l
|3.8 l
|3.8 l
|Horsepower
|310 hp @ 5200 rpm
|200 hp @ 5200 rpm
|200 hp @ 5200 rpm
|Valves
|16
|12
|12
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cam type
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Overhead valves (ohv)
|Cylinders
|V8
|V6
|V6
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,995
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|no
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|no
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|no
|yes
|no
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,995
|10 total speakers
|yes
|no
|no
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|500 watts stereo output
|yes
|yes
|no
|Monsoon premium brand stereo system
|yes
|yes
|no
|8 total speakers
|no
|yes
|no
|4 total speakers
|no
|no
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,995
|power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Air conditioning
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote trunk release
|no
|no
|yes
|cruise control
|no
|no
|yes
|front cupholders
|no
|no
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|no
|no
|yes
|Cruise controls on steering wheel
|no
|no
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|no
|no
|yes
|front reading lights
|no
|no
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|no
|no
|yes
|front door pockets
|no
|no
|yes
|leather trim on shift knob
|no
|no
|yes
|trunk light
|no
|no
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,995
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|no
|Power mirrors
|yes
|yes
|no
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|power door locks
|yes
|no
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|no
|yes
|no
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,995
|tachometer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,995
|Front head room
|37.2 in.
|38.7 in.
|37.2 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|yes
|no
|Front shoulder room
|57.4 in.
|57.4 in.
|57.4 in.
|Front leg room
|42.9 in.
|42.9 in.
|42.9 in.
|6 -way power driver seat
|yes
|yes
|no
|Front hip room
|52.8 in.
|52.8 in.
|52.8 in.
|cloth
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,995
|Rear head room
|35.3 in.
|39.4 in.
|35.3 in.
|Rear hip Room
|45.9 in.
|44.4 in.
|45.9 in.
|Rear leg room
|28.9 in.
|28.9 in.
|28.9 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|55.8 in.
|43.5 in.
|55.8 in.
|Folding rear seatback
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,995
|Front track
|60.7 in.
|60.7 in.
|60.7 in.
|Length
|193.4 in.
|193.4 in.
|193.4 in.
|Curb weight
|3452 lbs.
|3490 lbs.
|3327 lbs.
|Height
|52 in.
|52.4 in.
|52 in.
|Wheel base
|101.1 in.
|101.1 in.
|101.1 in.
|Width
|74.5 in.
|74.5 in.
|74.5 in.
|Rear track
|60.6 in.
|60.6 in.
|60.6 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,995
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,995
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|16 x 8.0 in. wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|P245/50R Z tires
|yes
|no
|no
|Performance tires
|yes
|no
|no
|alloy wheels
|yes
|yes
|yes
|P215/60R16 tires
|no
|yes
|yes
|All season tires
|no
|yes
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,995
|front independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,995
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Rust
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
|6 yr./ 100000 mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
