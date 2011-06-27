  1. Home
Used 2002 Pontiac Firebird Features & Specs

More about the 2002 Firebird
Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,995
Starting MSRP
$26,965
Starting MSRP
$20,050
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V6V6
Combined MPG192121
Total Seating444
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,995
Starting MSRP
$26,965
Starting MSRP
$20,050
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,995
Starting MSRP
$26,965
Starting MSRP
$20,050
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg17/28 mpg17/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)268.8/386.4 mi.285.6/470.4 mi.285.6/487.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.8 gal.16.8 gal.16.8 gal.
Combined MPG192121
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Regular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,995
Starting MSRP
$26,965
Starting MSRP
$20,050
Torque340 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm225 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm225 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size5.7 l3.8 l3.8 l
Horsepower310 hp @ 5200 rpm200 hp @ 5200 rpm200 hp @ 5200 rpm
Valves161212
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)Overhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8V6V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,995
Starting MSRP
$26,965
Starting MSRP
$20,050
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesnoyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
anti-theft alarm systemyesnoyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemnoyesno
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,995
Starting MSRP
$26,965
Starting MSRP
$20,050
10 total speakersyesnono
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
500 watts stereo outputyesyesno
Monsoon premium brand stereo systemyesyesno
8 total speakersnoyesno
4 total speakersnonoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,995
Starting MSRP
$26,965
Starting MSRP
$20,050
power steeringyesyesyes
Air conditioningyesyesyes
remote trunk releasenonoyes
cruise controlnonoyes
front cupholdersnonoyes
leather steering wheelnonoyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelnonoyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelnonoyes
front reading lightsnonoyes
Rear floor matsnonoyes
front door pocketsnonoyes
leather trim on shift knobnonoyes
trunk lightnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,995
Starting MSRP
$26,965
Starting MSRP
$20,050
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesno
Power mirrorsyesyesno
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
power door locksyesnoyes
remote keyless power door locksnoyesno
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,995
Starting MSRP
$26,965
Starting MSRP
$20,050
tachometeryesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,995
Starting MSRP
$26,965
Starting MSRP
$20,050
Front head room37.2 in.38.7 in.37.2 in.
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesno
Front shoulder room57.4 in.57.4 in.57.4 in.
Front leg room42.9 in.42.9 in.42.9 in.
6 -way power driver seatyesyesno
Front hip room52.8 in.52.8 in.52.8 in.
clothyesyesyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,995
Starting MSRP
$26,965
Starting MSRP
$20,050
Rear head room35.3 in.39.4 in.35.3 in.
Rear hip Room45.9 in.44.4 in.45.9 in.
Rear leg room28.9 in.28.9 in.28.9 in.
Rear shoulder room55.8 in.43.5 in.55.8 in.
Folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,995
Starting MSRP
$26,965
Starting MSRP
$20,050
Front track60.7 in.60.7 in.60.7 in.
Length193.4 in.193.4 in.193.4 in.
Curb weight3452 lbs.3490 lbs.3327 lbs.
Height52 in.52.4 in.52 in.
Wheel base101.1 in.101.1 in.101.1 in.
Width74.5 in.74.5 in.74.5 in.
Rear track60.6 in.60.6 in.60.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,995
Starting MSRP
$26,965
Starting MSRP
$20,050
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Arctic White
  • Bright Silver Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Maple Red Metallic
  • Navy Blue Metallic
  • Sunset Orange Metallic
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Black
  • Arctic White
  • Bright Silver Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Maple Red Metallic
  • Navy Blue Metallic
  • Sunset Orange Metallic
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Black
  • Arctic White
  • Bright Silver Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Maple Red Metallic
  • Navy Blue Metallic
  • Sunset Orange Metallic
  • Pewter Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Taupe
  • Ebony
  • Camel
  • Taupe
  • Ebony
  • Camel
  • Taupe
  • Ebony
  • Camel
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,995
Starting MSRP
$26,965
Starting MSRP
$20,050
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
16 x 8.0 in. wheelsyesyesyes
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
P245/50R Z tiresyesnono
Performance tiresyesnono
alloy wheelsyesyesyes
P215/60R16 tiresnoyesyes
All season tiresnoyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,995
Starting MSRP
$26,965
Starting MSRP
$20,050
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,995
Starting MSRP
$26,965
Starting MSRP
$20,050
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.6 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
