Used 2000 Pontiac Firebird Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|no
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|V8
|V6
|Combined MPG
|21
|18
|21
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|no
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|17/28 mpg
|15/23 mpg
|17/28 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|285.6/470.4 mi.
|252.0/386.4 mi.
|285.6/470.4 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|16.8 gal.
|16.8 gal.
|16.8 gal.
|Combined MPG
|21
|18
|21
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|225 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|335 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|225 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.8 l
|5.7 l
|3.8 l
|Horsepower
|200 hp @ 5200 rpm
|305 hp @ 5200 rpm
|200 hp @ 5200 rpm
|Turning circle
|40.6 ft.
|40.1 ft.
|40.6 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V6
|V8
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Not available
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.7 in.
|37.2 in.
|37.2 in.
|Front leg room
|43.0 in.
|43.0 in.
|43.0 in.
|Front hip room
|52.8 in.
|52.8 in.
|52.8 in.
|Front shoulder room
|57.4 in.
|57.4 in.
|57.4 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|39.4 in.
|35.2 in.
|35.2 in.
|Rear hip Room
|43.7 in.
|45.9 in.
|45.9 in.
|Rear leg room
|28.8 in.
|28.8 in.
|28.8 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|43.5 in.
|55.8 in.
|55.8 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|193.3 in.
|193.7 in.
|193.3 in.
|Curb weight
|3402 lbs.
|3397 lbs.
|3323 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|12.9 cu.ft.
|12.9 cu.ft.
|12.9 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|4.5 in.
|4.5 in.
|4.5 in.
|Height
|51.8 in.
|51.8 in.
|51.2 in.
|Wheel base
|101.1 in.
|101.1 in.
|101.1 in.
|Width
|74.4 in.
|74.4 in.
|74.4 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|no
|33 cu.ft.
|33 cu.ft.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
