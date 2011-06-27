  1. Home
  2. Pontiac
  3. Pontiac Firebird
  4. Used 2000 Pontiac Firebird
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2000 Pontiac Firebird Features & Specs

More about the 2000 Firebird
Overview
See Firebird Inventory
See Firebird Inventory
See Firebird Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manualno5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V8V6
Combined MPG211821
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manualno5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/28 mpg15/23 mpg17/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285.6/470.4 mi.252.0/386.4 mi.285.6/470.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity16.8 gal.16.8 gal.16.8 gal.
Combined MPG211821
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm335 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm225 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l5.7 l3.8 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5200 rpm305 hp @ 5200 rpm200 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle40.6 ft.40.1 ft.40.6 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V8V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.7 in.37.2 in.37.2 in.
Front leg room43.0 in.43.0 in.43.0 in.
Front hip room52.8 in.52.8 in.52.8 in.
Front shoulder room57.4 in.57.4 in.57.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.4 in.35.2 in.35.2 in.
Rear hip Room43.7 in.45.9 in.45.9 in.
Rear leg room28.8 in.28.8 in.28.8 in.
Rear shoulder room43.5 in.55.8 in.55.8 in.
Measurements
Length193.3 in.193.7 in.193.3 in.
Curb weight3402 lbs.3397 lbs.3323 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.9 cu.ft.12.9 cu.ft.12.9 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.5 in.4.5 in.4.5 in.
Height51.8 in.51.8 in.51.2 in.
Wheel base101.1 in.101.1 in.101.1 in.
Width74.4 in.74.4 in.74.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacityno33 cu.ft.33 cu.ft.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Navy Blue Metallic
  • Maple Red Metallic
  • Black
  • Arctic White
  • Bright Silver Metallic
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Blue-Green Chameleon
  • Black
  • Bright Silver Metallic
  • Pewter Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Blue-Green Chameleon
  • Maple Red Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Navy Blue Metallic
  • Maple Red Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright Silver Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Arctic White
  • Navy Blue Metallic
  • Blue-Green Chameleon
  • Pewter Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Taupe
  • Ebony
  • Taupe
  • Ebony
  • Taupe
  • Ebony
See Firebird InventorySee Firebird InventorySee Firebird Inventory

Related Used 2000 Pontiac Firebird info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles