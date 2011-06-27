  1. Home
Used 1998 Pontiac Firebird Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manualno5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V8V6
Combined MPG211821
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manualno5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/28 mpg16/22 mpg17/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)263.5/434.0 mi.248.0/341.0 mi.263.5/434.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.5 gal.15.5 gal.15.5 gal.
Combined MPG211821
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque225 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm335 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm225 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l5.7 l3.8 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 5200 rpm305 hp @ 5200 rpm200 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle37.9 ft.37.8 ft.37.9 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V8V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.2 in.37.2 in.37.2 in.
Front leg room43.0 in.43.0 in.43.0 in.
Front hip room52.8 in.52.8 in.52.8 in.
Front shoulder room57.4 in.57.4 in.57.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.3 in.35.3 in.35.3 in.
Rear hip Room44.4 in.44.4 in.44.4 in.
Rear leg room28.9 in.28.9 in.28.9 in.
Rear shoulder room55.8 in.55.8 in.55.8 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity33 cu.ft.33 cu.ft.33 cu.ft.
Length193.4 in.193.8 in.193.4 in.
Curb weight3340 lbs.3605 lbs.3492 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.9 cu.ft.12.9 cu.ft.12.9 cu.ft.
Height52.0 in.52.0 in.52.0 in.
Wheel base101.1 in.101.1 in.101.1 in.
Width74.5 in.74.5 in.74.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bright White
  • Bright Red
  • Blue Green Chameleon
  • Bright Silver Metallic
  • Sport Gold Metallic
  • Black
