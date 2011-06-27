  1. Home
Used 1998 Pontiac Firebird Convertible Consumer Reviews

More about the 1998 Firebird
5.0
1 reviews
Great sports Car

Thomas Schetter, 04/30/2004
This is the best car that I have ever owned. Out of all of the usage that I have on this car I have only replaced the alternater after nearly 100000 miles. The car is now 6 years old and it feels the same as it did when I bought it brand new. Every where I go people are always turning their heads and looking at my car. I get compliments on my car all of the time.

