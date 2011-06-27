Used 1998 Pontiac Firebird Convertible Consumer Reviews

Thomas Schetter , 04/30/2004

0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This is the best car that I have ever owned. Out of all of the usage that I have on this car I have only replaced the alternater after nearly 100000 miles. The car is now 6 years old and it feels the same as it did when I bought it brand new. Every where I go people are always turning their heads and looking at my car. I get compliments on my car all of the time.