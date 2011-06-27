Used 1996 Pontiac Firebird Convertible Consumer Reviews

Mike , 04/21/2008

0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I have the T-Top version with the 3.8 L 3800 Series II. The power is good and it's fun to drive. However, I've had to replace the motors in the windows, the oil pressure sensor, a power steering line, and the muffler has a hole in it. Also, the head light motors are out. It is reliable though I've only towed it twice. Just be ready for the little things.