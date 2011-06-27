  1. Home
  2. Pontiac
  3. Pontiac Firebird
  4. Used 1996 Pontiac Firebird
  5. Used 1996 Pontiac Firebird Convertible
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1996 Pontiac Firebird Convertible Consumer Reviews

More about the 1996 Firebird
5(50%)4(50%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.5
2 reviews
Write a review
See all Firebirds for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,863 - $4,335
Used Firebird for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

1996 Pontiac Firebird Convertible

qwertyuiop, 07/27/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Good car.

Report Abuse

The Little Things

Mike, 04/21/2008
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I have the T-Top version with the 3.8 L 3800 Series II. The power is good and it's fun to drive. However, I've had to replace the motors in the windows, the oil pressure sensor, a power steering line, and the muffler has a hole in it. Also, the head light motors are out. It is reliable though I've only towed it twice. Just be ready for the little things.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Firebirds for sale

Related Used 1996 Pontiac Firebird Convertible info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles