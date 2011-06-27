Used 1991 Pontiac Firebird Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Wonderful car! Amazing memories! Jason B , 02/28/2016 Formula 2dr Hatchback 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I purchased this 1991 Pontiac Firebird Formula T-tops. WS6 performance package. 305 tuned port 5 speed. Arctic white with 20,000 miles from a dealer. It had a misprint in the local paper about the price. I stumbled upon it from a bumbling salesman. Long story short, I paid $6,000 for the car with not a scratch on it. It looked and drove like new. I owned the car for 8 years. Those are the most memorable 8 years behind a wheel I have had. I outran many cars on road races over the years. It had a bigger throttle body and injectors installed. That's it. All stock on the rest. Never let me down. Never left me stranded. A beautiful car inside and out. The only parts I replaced were the many 245/50/16 tires from burnouts. And the fact that you cannot rotate them on the rim. They have to be taken off the rim (offset). If I could turn back time, I would buy ten more of them. Long-live the firebird! R.I.P. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Owning the dream Craig Robson , 05/26/2006 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I had always dreamed of owning a 3rd Gen Bird.I finally bought the 5.0 V8 last year. It doesn't dissapoint. Although it has cost a fortune to restore the rewards are great. I havent come across a single person who isn't in love with the looks. A classic and timeless design which is admired everywhere it goes. The V8 sounds sweet and had enough torque to pin you to the seat.I went through my first set of rear tires in a little under a month. Talk about seeing money go up in smoke !! I would recommend this car to anyone. Just make sure your wallet can keep up with the car. It makes me smile and scares the hell out of any passenger. Truly Awesome. Report Abuse

An awsome car Bd , 09/26/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I truly love this car. The ws6 preformance suspension handles better than any other car i have driven, including many little imports. The 5.0 makes plenty of tire squeeling pin u to your seat power. And the whole formula body style to my opinon was the best looking model ever made. I love drivin around cause every one always takes a second look. And it has 157000 miles on it and runs as if it just came out of the factory. What more do u want from a car. Report Abuse

1991 Pontiac Firebird Matthias , 11/14/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I have owned this car for a while now, and it still gives me a smile every time I look at it. Not to mention when I drive it. You can't even smack the smile off of my face. It was quite the good purchase on my part. I would recomend this to anyone. Report Abuse