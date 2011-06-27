  1. Home
Used 2000 Pontiac Bonneville Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG201920
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/27 mpg16/25 mpg17/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)314.5/499.5 mi.296.0/462.5 mi.314.5/499.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.18.5 gal.18.5 gal.
Combined MPG201920
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque230 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm280 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm230 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l3.8 l3.8 l
Horsepower205 hp @ 5200 rpm240 hp @ 5200 rpm205 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle40.5 ft.40.5 ft.40.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandardStandardStandard
Front Seats
Front head room38.7 in.38.7 in.38.7 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.42.6 in.42.6 in.
Front hip room55.7 in.55.7 in.55.7 in.
Front shoulder room59.0 in.59.0 in.59.0 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.3 in.37.3 in.37.3 in.
Rear hip Room56.4 in.56.4 in.56.4 in.
Rear leg room38.0 in.38.0 in.38.0 in.
Rear shoulder room58.3 in.58.3 in.58.3 in.
Measurements
Length202.6 in.202.6 in.202.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.1000 lbs.1000 lbs.
Curb weight3650 lbs.3790 lbs.3590 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.0 cu.ft.18.0 cu.ft.18.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.3 in.5.3 in.5.4 in.
Height56.6 in.56.6 in.56.6 in.
Wheel base112.2 in.112.2 in.112.2 in.
Width74.2 in.74.2 in.74.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Red-Violet Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Light Bronzemist Metallic
  • Dark Bronzemist Metallic
  • Maple Red Metallic
  • Galaxy Silver Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Topaz Gold Firemist
  • Spruce Green Metallic
  • Spruce Green Metallic
  • Dark Bronzemist Metallic
  • Topaz Gold Firemist
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
  • Red-Violet Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Light Bronzemist Metallic
  • Galaxy Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Maple Red Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Bronzemist Metallic
  • Galaxy Silver Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Topaz Gold Firemist
  • Dark Bronzemist Metallic
  • Spruce Green Metallic
  • Maple Red Metallic
  • Red-Violet Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Camel
  • Dark Pewter
  • Taupe
  • Camel
  • Dark Pewter
  • Taupe
  • Camel
  • Dark Pewter
  • Taupe
