Used 1993 Pontiac Bonneville Features & Specs

More about the 1993 Bonneville
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG182020
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg17/26 mpg17/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270.0/414.0 mi.306.0/468.0 mi.306.0/468.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.18.0 gal.18.0 gal.
Combined MPG182020
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque260 lb-ft @ 2600 rpm225 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm225 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l3.8 l3.8 l
Horsepower205 hp @ 4400 rpm170 hp @ 4800 rpm170 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle40.3 ft.40.0 ft.40.3 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.39.2 in.39.2 in.
Front leg room42.0 in.42.0 in.42.0 in.
Front hip room57.2 in.57.2 in.57.2 in.
Front shoulder room59.8 in.59.8 in.59.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.3 in.38.3 in.38.3 in.
Rear hip Room57.1 in.57.1 in.57.1 in.
Rear leg room38.6 in.38.6 in.38.6 in.
Rear shoulder room59.4 in.59.4 in.59.4 in.
Measurements
Length201.2 in.199.5 in.201.2 in.
Curb weight3507 lbs.3362 lbs.3507 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.0 cu.ft.18.0 cu.ft.18.0 cu.ft.
Height55.5 in.55.5 in.55.5 in.
Wheel base110.8 in.110.8 in.110.8 in.
Width73.6 in.73.6 in.73.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Jade Gray Metallic
  • Medium Red Metallic
  • Dark Green Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Light Blue Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Gray Purple Metallic
  • Black
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Red Metallic
  • Dark Jade Gray Metallic
  • Dark Green Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Gray Purple Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Light Blue Metallic
  • Medium Red Metallic
  • Dark Jade Gray Metallic
  • Black
  • Bright White
  • Gray Purple Metallic
  • Light Beige Metallic
  • Light Blue Metallic
  • Dark Blue Metallic
  • Dark Green Metallic
  • Light Gray Metallic
