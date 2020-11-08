Used 1993 Pontiac Bonneville for Sale Near Me

My 93 Bonnie has been in my family for 20+ years. I've owned it personally since 2013. Has power mirrors, automatic headlights, sunroof, and power seats. Great visibility. Acceleration is adequate. My mileage is 16-18 city and 27-30 highway. Great highway cruiser; VERY comfortable and roomy. I think the styling of this car was way ahead of its time - still looks clean and respectable two decades later (I also like the dash layout a lot). The only downsides I can think of are poor handling and turning radius (no U-turns in this car!). It's had plenty of repairs in the last four years (lots of hoses/lines have been replaced, along with sensors and fuel pump) but that's expected at its age. No problems at all with engine or transmission. 3800s are wonderful. I'd recommend this to anyone looking for a car that's inexpensive, roomy, comfortable, and gets better gas mileage than almost any other large car. It's been fantastic for me.

