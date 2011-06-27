Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5L PZEV 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,808
|$6,692
|$7,989
|Clean
|$4,482
|$6,236
|$7,420
|Average
|$3,829
|$5,324
|$6,280
|Rough
|$3,177
|$4,411
|$5,141
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5L Final Edition PZEV 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$5,044
|$7,465
|$9,117
|Clean
|$4,701
|$6,956
|$8,467
|Average
|$4,017
|$5,938
|$7,166
|Rough
|$3,332
|$4,920
|$5,866
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5L PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,368
|$4,486
|$5,261
|Clean
|$3,139
|$4,180
|$4,886
|Average
|$2,682
|$3,569
|$4,135
|Rough
|$2,225
|$2,957
|$3,385
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5L Final Edition 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,995
|$7,361
|$8,976
|Clean
|$4,656
|$6,859
|$8,336
|Average
|$3,978
|$5,855
|$7,055
|Rough
|$3,300
|$4,852
|$5,775
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5L PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,416
|$4,665
|$5,528
|Clean
|$3,184
|$4,347
|$5,134
|Average
|$2,721
|$3,711
|$4,346
|Rough
|$2,257
|$3,075
|$3,557
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5L Final Edition PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,799
|$5,707
|$7,009
|Clean
|$3,541
|$5,318
|$6,510
|Average
|$3,025
|$4,540
|$5,510
|Rough
|$2,510
|$3,762
|$4,510
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5L Red Rock Edition 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,799
|$5,707
|$7,009
|Clean
|$3,541
|$5,318
|$6,510
|Average
|$3,025
|$4,540
|$5,510
|Rough
|$2,510
|$3,762
|$4,510
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5L 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,580
|$6,753
|$8,238
|Clean
|$4,270
|$6,293
|$7,650
|Average
|$3,648
|$5,372
|$6,475
|Rough
|$3,026
|$4,451
|$5,301
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5L Final Edition 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,101
|$5,826
|$7,009
|Clean
|$3,823
|$5,429
|$6,510
|Average
|$3,267
|$4,634
|$5,510
|Rough
|$2,710
|$3,840
|$4,510
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5L 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,754
|$5,262
|$6,299
|Clean
|$3,499
|$4,904
|$5,850
|Average
|$2,989
|$4,186
|$4,952
|Rough
|$2,480
|$3,469
|$4,053
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5L Red Rock Edition PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,225
|$4,507
|$5,389
|Clean
|$3,007
|$4,200
|$5,005
|Average
|$2,569
|$3,585
|$4,236
|Rough
|$2,131
|$2,971
|$3,468
Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5L 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,454
|$4,855
|$5,818
|Clean
|$3,219
|$4,524
|$5,403
|Average
|$2,751
|$3,862
|$4,573
|Rough
|$2,282
|$3,200
|$3,744