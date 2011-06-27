  1. Home
2010 Volkswagen New Beetle Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2010 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5L PZEV 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,808$6,692$7,989
Clean$4,482$6,236$7,420
Average$3,829$5,324$6,280
Rough$3,177$4,411$5,141
2010 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5L Final Edition PZEV 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$5,044$7,465$9,117
Clean$4,701$6,956$8,467
Average$4,017$5,938$7,166
Rough$3,332$4,920$5,866
2010 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5L PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,368$4,486$5,261
Clean$3,139$4,180$4,886
Average$2,682$3,569$4,135
Rough$2,225$2,957$3,385
2010 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5L Final Edition 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,995$7,361$8,976
Clean$4,656$6,859$8,336
Average$3,978$5,855$7,055
Rough$3,300$4,852$5,775
2010 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5L PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,416$4,665$5,528
Clean$3,184$4,347$5,134
Average$2,721$3,711$4,346
Rough$2,257$3,075$3,557
2010 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5L Final Edition PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,799$5,707$7,009
Clean$3,541$5,318$6,510
Average$3,025$4,540$5,510
Rough$2,510$3,762$4,510
2010 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5L Red Rock Edition 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,799$5,707$7,009
Clean$3,541$5,318$6,510
Average$3,025$4,540$5,510
Rough$2,510$3,762$4,510
2010 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5L 2dr Convertible (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,580$6,753$8,238
Clean$4,270$6,293$7,650
Average$3,648$5,372$6,475
Rough$3,026$4,451$5,301
2010 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5L Final Edition 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,101$5,826$7,009
Clean$3,823$5,429$6,510
Average$3,267$4,634$5,510
Rough$2,710$3,840$4,510
2010 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5L 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,754$5,262$6,299
Clean$3,499$4,904$5,850
Average$2,989$4,186$4,952
Rough$2,480$3,469$4,053
2010 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5L Red Rock Edition PZEV 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,225$4,507$5,389
Clean$3,007$4,200$5,005
Average$2,569$3,585$4,236
Rough$2,131$2,971$3,468
2010 Volkswagen New Beetle 2.5L 2dr Hatchback (2.5L 5cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,454$4,855$5,818
Clean$3,219$4,524$5,403
Average$2,751$3,862$4,573
Rough$2,282$3,200$3,744
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2010 Volkswagen New Beetle on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2010 Volkswagen New Beetle with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $3,184 for one in "Clean" condition and about $4,347 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2010 Volkswagen New Beetle. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2010 Volkswagen New Beetle and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2010 Volkswagen New Beetle ranges from $2,257 to $5,528, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2010 Volkswagen New Beetle is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.