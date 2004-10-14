Used 2002 Pontiac Aztek for Sale Near Me
8 listings
- 157,774 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$2,999
- 173,067 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,000
- 195,601 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,955
- 210,138 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$2,250
- 112,682 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$2,500
- 172,815 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$1,200
- 149,573 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,000
- 207,065 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$3,999
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Pontiac Aztek searches:
Showing 1 - 8 out of 8 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Pontiac Aztek
Read recent reviews for the Pontiac Aztek
Write a reviewSee all 85 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating4.685 Reviews
Report abuse
talia5307,05/10/2009
I bought my Aztek almost 7 years ago and have never regretted it. It now has 98000 miles on it and has only ever needed minor repairs (brakes, etc). I love that nothing else on the road looks like it, this is not your cookie cutter car for your cookie cutter neighborhood. The ride is smooth, quiet and comfortable and the car handles well in my northern Illinois winters even with just FWD. My only complaints are that the back seats don't fold flat, but not many 2002 vehicles do. Also, the bottom of the back window is totally flat, which leaves it almost always dirty.
