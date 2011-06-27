Estimated values
2016 BMW M6 2dr Convertible (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$40,794
|$46,427
|$52,383
|Clean
|$39,541
|$45,022
|$50,719
|Average
|$37,035
|$42,213
|$47,393
|Rough
|$34,530
|$39,404
|$44,066
Estimated values
2016 BMW M6 2dr Coupe (4.4L 8cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$39,838
|$45,339
|$51,155
|Clean
|$38,614
|$43,967
|$49,530
|Average
|$36,167
|$41,224
|$46,282
|Rough
|$33,720
|$38,481
|$43,033