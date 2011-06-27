  1. Home
  2. Pontiac
  3. Pontiac 6000
  4. Used 1990 Pontiac 6000
  5. Used 1990 Pontiac 6000 Wagon
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1990 Pontiac 6000 Wagon Consumer Reviews

More about the 1990 6000
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all 6000s for sale
List Price Estimate
$759 - $1,855
Used 6000 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

my 6000 le

bennie, 12/06/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

this car has been great!! there was a problem with the torque converter switch. disconected it no problem after that.

Report Abuse
Write a review
See all 6000s for sale

Related Used 1990 Pontiac 6000 Wagon info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles