  1. Home
  2. Pontiac
  3. Pontiac 6000
  4. Used 1990 Pontiac 6000
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(14)
Appraise this car

1990 Pontiac 6000 Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1991
1990
Pontiac 6000 for Sale
List Price Estimate
$760 - $1,858
Used 6000 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

STE dropped. S/E gains all-wheel drive option. 3.1-liter V6 replaces 2.8-liter V6, and makes more power. Air conditioning standard on all except LE sedan.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Pontiac 6000.

5(93%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(7%)
4.7
14 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 14 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great used car
karen,06/02/2008
I got a great deal on this car. It drives great and even the kids love the comfort of the seats. I don't particularly like the style but as you drive up to this one it looks nice in the driveway. My husband wants it for his own and is waiting for a roadtrip to try it out. I thank the previous owner of this one for taking such good care of it.
My Wonderful 6000 SE
Kristopher Gerbracht,11/08/2008
I mostly drive around town, about 12,000 miles per year. But, as I drive around town, I am doing so in an enthusiastic way. I like the way the car handles and the way the car rides.
The Best Car You Will Own
daoustaj,11/22/2009
I bought a 1990 Pontiac 6000 with 55000 miles on it and i had it for about 3.5 years and i didnt have any major problems. Its has good suspension, extremely reliable and I miss it, I sold it cuz i wanted a newer car! Just radiator, alternator battery, some wires and exhaust system ( I plowed throgh atleast a foot of snow often in winter - great in snow!) Just general things to be replaced on and older vehicle. I loved the car and sold it with about 105000 miles. great car i wish they made them brand new i would be the first customer.
Garbage
Berty,08/08/2002
It honestly deserved better than all "1"s but I did it intentionally to bring down it's 8.8 rating to something more realistic like a 5. Handles like a shopping kart, makes about as much rattling noise, poor brakes, fuel economy, and poor reliability. 3.1 L engine has decent power and it's pretty comfortable.
See all 14 reviews of the 1990 Pontiac 6000
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
110 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
17 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 1990 Pontiac 6000 features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1990 Pontiac 6000

Used 1990 Pontiac 6000 Overview

The Used 1990 Pontiac 6000 is offered in the following submodels: 6000 Sedan, 6000 Wagon. Available styles include LE 4dr Sedan, LE 4dr Wagon, SE 4dr Sedan AWD, SE 4dr Sedan, and SE 4dr Wagon.

What's a good price on a Used 1990 Pontiac 6000?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1990 Pontiac 6000s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1990 Pontiac 6000 for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1990 Pontiac 6000.

Can't find a used 1990 Pontiac 6000s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Pontiac 6000 for sale - 4 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $10,512.

Find a used Pontiac for sale - 6 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $11,251.

Find a used certified pre-owned Pontiac 6000 for sale - 7 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $20,826.

Find a used certified pre-owned Pontiac for sale - 8 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $20,275.

Should I lease or buy a 1990 Pontiac 6000?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Pontiac lease specials
Check out Pontiac 6000 lease specials

Related Used 1990 Pontiac 6000 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles