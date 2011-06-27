1990 Pontiac 6000 Review
Edmunds' Expert Review
1990 Highlights
STE dropped. S/E gains all-wheel drive option. 3.1-liter V6 replaces 2.8-liter V6, and makes more power. Air conditioning standard on all except LE sedan.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1990 Pontiac 6000.
Most helpful consumer reviews
karen,06/02/2008
I got a great deal on this car. It drives great and even the kids love the comfort of the seats. I don't particularly like the style but as you drive up to this one it looks nice in the driveway. My husband wants it for his own and is waiting for a roadtrip to try it out. I thank the previous owner of this one for taking such good care of it.
Kristopher Gerbracht,11/08/2008
I mostly drive around town, about 12,000 miles per year. But, as I drive around town, I am doing so in an enthusiastic way. I like the way the car handles and the way the car rides.
daoustaj,11/22/2009
I bought a 1990 Pontiac 6000 with 55000 miles on it and i had it for about 3.5 years and i didnt have any major problems. Its has good suspension, extremely reliable and I miss it, I sold it cuz i wanted a newer car! Just radiator, alternator battery, some wires and exhaust system ( I plowed throgh atleast a foot of snow often in winter - great in snow!) Just general things to be replaced on and older vehicle. I loved the car and sold it with about 105000 miles. great car i wish they made them brand new i would be the first customer.
Berty,08/08/2002
It honestly deserved better than all "1"s but I did it intentionally to bring down it's 8.8 rating to something more realistic like a 5. Handles like a shopping kart, makes about as much rattling noise, poor brakes, fuel economy, and poor reliability. 3.1 L engine has decent power and it's pretty comfortable.
Features & Specs
MPG
20 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
110 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
17 city / 27 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety
