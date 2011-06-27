Used 1999 Plymouth Voyager Minivan Consumer Reviews
done in too soon
bought this basic van new with 4 cyl and 3 sp auto. Never really loved this car, but used and abused it for over 10 years, and exactly 181000 miles, overloading it with college students stuff, and home remodel materials. expensive repairs limited to both rear wheel bearings, and seemingly too often brakes. look for rusted strut towers if looking at a used one. This is what killed mine. Lots of long trips and lots of snow and salt over the years.
1999 Voyger performance
I bought this amazing minivan with 212,000 original miles with everything original except the tires and couple of belts. I've had other mini and full size vans, but this baby just goes and goes and everything works. Needs improvement on CV joint for its not easy to service. Other than that this is a great mini van and having such excessive miles everything in this van works great.
Great Little Van
Our Voyager has been just perfect. It is very dependable; we have had no major repairs and are up to 80,000 miles. It's construction is well thought out and offers lots of good features. Our only regret is no reading lights or temperature controls for the back seat. Our fuel ecomony has been 19 mpg city / 21mpg highway, which is not bad.
Love this Van, BUT.......
This van has been great untill recently. We bought it new with the intention to keep it forever. One year ago, two computer sensors had to be replaced because it would not automatically shift gears. Just a week ago, the transmission had to be replaced because the torque converter was falling apart and throwing metal into the works. The air conditioner just died. And the ignition needs replaced because the key will not turn. This van has had great care and upkeep. We do not understand why it seems to be suddenly falling apart.
Good Value, Reliable
My wife and I pursued/researched all the vans selling well at the time we bought new. We've been very happy. We've put 120,000 miles on it; we've only had one actual repair needed on this car (last month). Other than that, fluid changes, and Jiffy Lube maintenance. We'd spent a lot less money and still got a fantastically reliable car.
