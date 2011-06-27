Used 1999 Plymouth Voyager Minivan Consumer Reviews

done in too soon nomo van , 12/04/2009 10 of 10 people found this review helpful bought this basic van new with 4 cyl and 3 sp auto. Never really loved this car, but used and abused it for over 10 years, and exactly 181000 miles, overloading it with college students stuff, and home remodel materials. expensive repairs limited to both rear wheel bearings, and seemingly too often brakes. look for rusted strut towers if looking at a used one. This is what killed mine. Lots of long trips and lots of snow and salt over the years. Report Abuse

1999 Voyger performance Eddie Money , 09/24/2009 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I bought this amazing minivan with 212,000 original miles with everything original except the tires and couple of belts. I've had other mini and full size vans, but this baby just goes and goes and everything works. Needs improvement on CV joint for its not easy to service. Other than that this is a great mini van and having such excessive miles everything in this van works great.

Great Little Van N Bos , 08/17/2005 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Our Voyager has been just perfect. It is very dependable; we have had no major repairs and are up to 80,000 miles. It's construction is well thought out and offers lots of good features. Our only regret is no reading lights or temperature controls for the back seat. Our fuel ecomomy has been 19 mpg city / 21mpg highway, which is not bad.

Love this Van, BUT....... bev crossley , 06/28/2009 7 of 8 people found this review helpful This van has been great untill recently. We bought it new with the intention to keep it forever. One year ago, two computer sensors had to be replaced because it would not automatically shift gears. Just a week ago, the transmission had to be replaced because the torque converter was falling apart and throwing metal into the works. The air conditioner just died. And the ignition needs replaced because the key will not turn. This van has had great care and upkeep. We do not understand why it seems to be suddenly falling apart.