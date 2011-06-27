  1. Home
Used 1993 Plymouth Voyager Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic3-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG171719
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel driveAll wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg15/20 mpg17/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270.0/360.0 mi.270.0/360.0 mi.340.0/440.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.0 gal.18.0 gal.20.0 gal.
Combined MPG171719
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque185 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm185 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm171 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l3.3 l3.0 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 4800 rpm150 hp @ 4800 rpm142 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle40.5 ft.40.5 ft.40.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.39.1 in.39.1 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.41.5 in.41.5 in.
Front hip room53.7 in.53.7 in.53.7 in.
Front shoulder room57.5 in.57.5 in.57.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.5 in.38.5 in.38.5 in.
Rear hip Room57.1 in.57.1 in.57.1 in.
Rear leg room37.6 in.37.6 in.37.6 in.
Rear shoulder room60.5 in.60.5 in.60.5 in.
Measurements
Length178.1 in.178.1 in.178.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.2000 lbs.2000 lbs.
Curb weight3868 lbs.3868 lbs.3275 lbs.
Height67.8 in.67.8 in.66.0 in.
Wheel base112.3 in.112.3 in.112.3 in.
Width72.0 in.72.0 in.72.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Skyblue Satin Glow
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Hunter Green Metallic Clearcoat
  • Deep Blue Metallic Clearcoat
  • Teal Pearlcoat
  • Wildberry Pearlcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Skyblue Satin Glow
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow
  • Wildberry Pearlcoat
  • Teal Pearlcoat
  • Hunter Green Metallic Clearcoat
  • Deep Blue Metallic Clearcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • Wildberry Pearlcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic Clearcoat
  • Skyblue Satin Glow
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Hunter Green Metallic Clearcoat
  • Flame Red Clearcoat
  • Deep Blue Metallic Clearcoat
  • Teal Pearlcoat
