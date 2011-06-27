  1. Home
Used 1991 Plymouth Voyager Minivan Consumer Reviews

3.3
10 reviews
The mini van was a lemon

Thorne, 06/25/2002
This van was a lemon with a capital L

a long term reliability time after time

sweet pepper, 09/01/2002
A workhorse of a car it can haul people or loads consistently. If you treat it well with regular checkups and maintenance has required no major work above the norm. Only caveat is the paint job by the factory sloppy and tends to peal-a problem on most 12 year old cars in winter zones.

Avoid at all costs!

steve ross, 09/05/2002
Trouble from the word go. Multiple computer/engine problems, and the usual endless stream of American car recalls. at 70k miles engine was shot, I was very angry, and neither the dealer nor Chrysler cared that I was dissatisfied. I would not buy another one if it sold for $100 new, got 400 mpg, and ran on tap water.

Would definatly but another!!!

Chrysler Fan, 09/15/2002
Comfortable vehicle, but would be nice if passenger seat was adjustable. Had many small failures, overhead console, driver's window, cruise control, but with this many miles you expect some money to go into it. The engine is awesome (3.3 V6), but transmission has had problems. Great family car for trips and hauling. Paint problems also.

1991 Plymouth voyager LE

Chesterhorse, 12/16/2003
I have put 60+ thousand miles on this van. it has been very dependable. I think it is a better can than the newer ones as far as gas milage go and as far as holding up. I have towed my small boat with it and it has done great. to bad I am growing out of it. I now have 8 in the family and have to use it as the 2nd car. I have a suburban for the family hauler.

