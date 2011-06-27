Estimated values
1993 Plymouth Sundance 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,223
|$1,572
|$1,759
|Clean
|$1,078
|$1,389
|$1,556
|Average
|$789
|$1,024
|$1,151
|Rough
|$500
|$658
|$745
1993 Plymouth Sundance 4dr Hatchback with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,254
|$1,582
|$1,759
|Clean
|$1,106
|$1,398
|$1,556
|Average
|$809
|$1,030
|$1,151
|Rough
|$513
|$663
|$745
1993 Plymouth Sundance Duster 2dr Hatchback with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,385
|$1,628
|$1,759
|Clean
|$1,221
|$1,438
|$1,556
|Average
|$894
|$1,060
|$1,151
|Rough
|$566
|$682
|$745
1993 Plymouth Sundance Duster 4dr Hatchback with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,415
|$1,638
|$1,759
|Clean
|$1,248
|$1,448
|$1,556
|Average
|$913
|$1,067
|$1,151
|Rough
|$579
|$686
|$745