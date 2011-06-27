  1. Home
Used 1991 Plymouth Laser Features & Specs

More about the 1991 Laser
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG222421
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/26 mpg21/29 mpg19/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)302.1/413.4 mi.333.9/461.1 mi.302.1/413.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.15.9 gal.15.9 gal.
Combined MPG222421
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedPremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque125 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm105 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm203 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l1.8 l2.0 l
Horsepower135 hp @ 6000 rpm92 hp @ 5000 rpm190 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.0 ft.34.0 ft.35.0 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Valvesnono16
Cam typenonoDouble overhead cam (dohc)
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.9 in.37.9 in.37.9 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.42.5 in.42.5 in.
Front hip room55.1 in.55.1 in.55.1 in.
Front shoulder room53.9 in.53.9 in.53.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room34.1 in.34.1 in.34.1 in.
Rear hip Room45.7 in.45.7 in.45.7 in.
Rear leg room28.5 in.28.5 in.28.5 in.
Rear shoulder room53.1 in.53.1 in.53.1 in.
Measurements
Length170.5 in.170.5 in.170.5 in.
Curb weight2745 lbs.2524 lbs.2745 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.2 cu.ft.10.2 cu.ft.10.2 cu.ft.
Height51.4 in.51.4 in.51.4 in.
Wheel base97.2 in.97.2 in.97.2 in.
Width66.5 in.66.5 in.66.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Light Spectrum Blue Metallic
  • Light Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Black
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Medium Water Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Medium Quartz Metallic
  • Radiant Fire
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Glamour Turquoise Metallic
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Raspberry Red Pearl Metallic
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Black
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Light Spectrum Blue Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Glamour Turquoise Metallic
  • Medium Water Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Radiant Fire
  • Medium Quartz Metallic
  • Raspberry Red Pearl Metallic
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
  • Light Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Banzai Blue Metallic
  • Glamour Turquoise Metallic
  • Black
  • Raspberry Red Pearl Metallic
  • Light Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Platinum Silver Metallic
  • Light Spectrum Blue Metallic
  • Claret Red Pearl Metallic
  • Light Champagne Metallic
  • Medium Water Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Black Cherry Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Quartz Metallic
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Radiant Fire
