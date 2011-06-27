1991 Plymouth Laser Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,703 - $3,963
Used Laser for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1991 Highlights
No major changes for the '91 Laser.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1991 Plymouth Laser.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Falconsra,06/13/2002
Um.. I didn't want to give a review, just wanted to rate these cars. Anyway, these cars are very fun to drive. I have an Eagle Talon TSi just like my Laser RS that I have, and I love them both. You can tune these cars to run against anything. My talon is still a project car but my Laser I've put a system in and I've opened up the air box and put rims on it. Nothing special but you get a lot more outta of these cars with a tune up and opened air box with K&N air filter.
TimD,10/17/2002
Have driven this car for over 60,000 miles. It's fast, responsive and gets very good gas mileage. One repair only - the cruise control went out. Extremely reliable. I have 98,000 miles on it now with the original brake pads. Keep bringing it in and my repair guy keeps telling me they look like new.
Chris W.,02/01/2002
decent performance, nice looking, but is a piece of crap as far as reliability goes needed lots of repairs, timing belt broke 3 times.
Ironmanx1,02/28/2002
Damn cool car.. Fast and Fun
Features & Specs
See all Used 1991 Plymouth Laser features & specs
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
135 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
92 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Laser
Related Used 1991 Plymouth Laser info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019