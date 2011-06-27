  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(12)
1991 Plymouth Laser Review

Other years
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Plymouth Laser for Sale
List Price Estimate
$1,703 - $3,963
Used Laser for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

No major changes for the '91 Laser.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 Plymouth Laser.

5(75%)
4(25%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
12 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

My car
Falconsra,06/13/2002
Um.. I didn't want to give a review, just wanted to rate these cars. Anyway, these cars are very fun to drive. I have an Eagle Talon TSi just like my Laser RS that I have, and I love them both. You can tune these cars to run against anything. My talon is still a project car but my Laser I've put a system in and I've opened up the air box and put rims on it. Nothing special but you get a lot more outta of these cars with a tune up and opened air box with K&N air filter.
Gutsy & Reliable
TimD,10/17/2002
Have driven this car for over 60,000 miles. It's fast, responsive and gets very good gas mileage. One repair only - the cruise control went out. Extremely reliable. I have 98,000 miles on it now with the original brake pads. Keep bringing it in and my repair guy keeps telling me they look like new.
91 plymouth laser rs
Chris W.,02/01/2002
decent performance, nice looking, but is a piece of crap as far as reliability goes needed lots of repairs, timing belt broke 3 times.
cool
Ironmanx1,02/28/2002
Damn cool car.. Fast and Fun
See all 12 reviews of the 1991 Plymouth Laser
Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
135 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
92 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
190 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 1991 Plymouth Laser features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1991 Plymouth Laser

Used 1991 Plymouth Laser Overview

The Used 1991 Plymouth Laser is offered in the following submodels: Laser Hatchback. Available styles include RS 2dr Hatchback, 2dr Hatchback, and RS Turbo 2dr Hatchback.

