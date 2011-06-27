  1. Home
  2. Plymouth
  3. Plymouth Grand Voyager
  4. Used 1994 Plymouth Grand Voyager
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1994 Plymouth Grand Voyager Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Grand Voyager
Overview
See Grand Voyager Inventory
See Grand Voyager Inventory
See Grand Voyager Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic3-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveAll wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG181719
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveAll wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic3-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/21 mpg15/20 mpg17/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)320.0/420.0 mi.270.0/360.0 mi.340.0/440.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.18.0 gal.20.0 gal.
Combined MPG181719
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque194 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm194 lb-ft @ 3600 rpm173 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size3.3 l3.3 l3.0 l
Horsepower162 hp @ 4800 rpm162 hp @ 4800 rpm142 hp @ 5000 rpm
Turning circle43.0 ft.43.0 ft.43.0 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.1 in.39.1 in.39.1 in.
Front leg room38.3 in.38.3 in.38.3 in.
Front hip room53.7 in.53.7 in.53.7 in.
Front shoulder room57.5 in.57.5 in.57.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.4 in.38.4 in.38.4 in.
Rear hip Room57.1 in.57.1 in.57.1 in.
Rear leg room37.7 in.37.7 in.37.7 in.
Rear shoulder room60.5 in.60.5 in.60.5 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity52 cu.ft.52 cu.ft.52 cu.ft.
Length192.8 in.192.8 in.192.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.2000 lbs.2000 lbs.
Curb weight3574 lbs.4008 lbs.3574 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.7 cu.ft.17.7 cu.ft.17.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.7 in.5.6 in.5.7 in.
Height66.7 in.67.8 in.66.7 in.
Wheel base119.3 in.119.3 in.119.3 in.
Width72.0 in.72.0 in.72.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Radiant Red Metallic
  • Wildberry Pearl Metallic
  • Jewel Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Mist Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Black
  • Poppy Red
  • Light Royal Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow Metallic
  • Black
  • Jewel Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Light Royal Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Medium Mist Pearl Metallic
  • Poppy Red
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow Metallic
  • Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Radiant Red Metallic
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Wildberry Pearl Metallic
  • Light Driftwood Satin Glow Metallic
  • Jewel Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Poppy Red
  • Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Radiant Red Metallic
  • Bright White
  • Emerald Green Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Quartz Gray Metallic
  • Medium Mist Pearl Metallic
  • Light Royal Blue Satin Glow Metallic
  • Wildberry Pearl Metallic
  • Black
See Grand Voyager InventorySee Grand Voyager InventorySee Grand Voyager Inventory

Related Used 1994 Plymouth Grand Voyager info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles