Used 1994 Plymouth Colt Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Colt
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG233120
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/27 mpg28/35 mpg18/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.5/391.5 mi.369.6/462.0 mi.261.0/319.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.13.2 gal.14.5 gal.
Combined MPG233120
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque116 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm93 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm145 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l1.5 l2.4 l
Horsepower113 hp @ 6000 rpm92 hp @ 6000 rpm136 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle33.5 ft.30.2 ft.33.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.38.6 in.40.0 in.
Front leg room40.8 in.42.9 in.40.8 in.
Front hip room50.2 in.54.9 in.50.2 in.
Front shoulder room55.1 in.53.9 in.55.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.6 in.36.4 in.38.6 in.
Rear hip Room52.6 in.53.7 in.52.6 in.
Rear leg room36.1 in.31.1 in.36.1 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.54.1 in.55.1 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity79 cu.ft.no79 cu.ft.
Length168.5 in.171.1 in.168.5 in.
Curb weight2734 lbs.2085 lbs.3064 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place34.6 cu.ft.10.5 cu.ft.34.6 cu.ft.
Height62.1 in.51.4 in.62.6 in.
Wheel base99.2 in.96.1 in.99.2 in.
Width66.7 in.66.1 in.66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Blue Metallic
  • Sophia White
  • Scotia White
  • Silver Metallic
  • Kutani Red Pearl Metallic
  • Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Light Green Metallic
  • Kaiser Silver Metallic
  • Dark Green Pearl Metallic
  • Greenish Yellow Metallic
  • Peacock Green
  • Dark Blue Pearl Metallic
