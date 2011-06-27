Used 1993 Plymouth Colt Wagon Consumer Reviews

Awesome, versatile car is the best of both worlds. Plenty of cargo space, great gas mileage and always dependable. Body integrity excellent. Very comfortable to drive. An awful lot of car for the money. It is a cross between a minivan, suv, compact car and station wagon. Everything rolled into one. Wish they still made them. I'd buy one in a heartbeat!

German , 07/10/2007

I have owned mine just over four years and it has been a very good little car. Many long trips and all it asked for was its normal tune ups . I even hauled a popup camper, short trips of course. Abused it sometimes and even drove it like it was stolen at times and still held up without missing a beat. Underpowered engine but still managed to pull a small cargo trailer (700lbs to 1200lbs) several times for moderate trips (80miles about 10-15 times) Overall I would buy again if they were still made