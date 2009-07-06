Used 1993 Plymouth Colt for Sale Near Me
Stephanie Allen, 06/07/2009
This is the best car I have ever owned and I bought it new back in 1993. I have never had a car so reliable and so good on gas usage. It is too bad that they do not produce these cars anymore. It is so manageable to park and to manuver around town and felt very safe on the highway. I gave this car to my son today after putting on 184,500 miles. I am confident that he will enjoy this vehicle for many years before it's retirement. This review is a salute to a decade of great service from an adorable reliable friend.