Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

The Colt is redesigned for 1993. The hatchback is dropped in favor of two- and four-door notchback styles and the GL model is equipped with a 113-horsepower engine that is optional on the base.

Most helpful consumer reviews

1993 Plymouth Colt
Stephanie Allen,06/07/2009
This is the best car I have ever owned and I bought it new back in 1993. I have never had a car so reliable and so good on gas usage. It is too bad that they do not produce these cars anymore. It is so manageable to park and to manuver around town and felt very safe on the highway. I gave this car to my son today after putting on 184,500 miles. I am confident that he will enjoy this vehicle for many years before it's retirement. This review is a salute to a decade of great service from an adorable reliable friend.
Great versatile car/van
JHommes105,11/15/2004
Awesome, versatile car is the best of both worlds. Plenty of cargo space, great gas mileage and always dependable. Body integrity excellent. Very comfortable to drive. An awful lot of car for the money. It is a cross between a minivan, suv, compact car and station wagon. Everything rolled into one. Wish they still made them. I'd buy one in a heartbeat!
great car
paul johnston,10/13/2006
it is a very reliable car.I avg 45 mpg in mixed driving but the rotors on the car get to hot and get warped been though two sets.
Carry all from passengers to cargo
German,07/10/2007
I have owned mine just over four years and it has been a very good little car. Many long trips and all it asked for was its normal tune ups . I even hauled a popup camper, short trips of course. Abused it sometimes and even drove it like it was stolen at times and still held up without missing a beat. Underpowered engine but still managed to pull a small cargo trailer (700lbs to 1200lbs) several times for moderate trips (80miles about 10-15 times) Overall I would buy again if they were still made
Features & Specs

MPG
28 city / 36 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
92 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1993 Plymouth Colt Overview

The Used 1993 Plymouth Colt is offered in the following submodels: Colt Sedan, Colt Coupe, Colt Wagon. Available styles include GL 2dr Coupe, 2dr Coupe, Vista 4dr Wagon, 4dr Sedan, GL 4dr Sedan, Vista SE 4dr Wagon, and Vista 4dr Wagon AWD.

