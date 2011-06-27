1993 Plymouth Colt Review
Other years
List Price Estimate
$745 - $1,759
Edmunds' Expert Review
1993 Highlights
The Colt is redesigned for 1993. The hatchback is dropped in favor of two- and four-door notchback styles and the GL model is equipped with a 113-horsepower engine that is optional on the base.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1993 Plymouth Colt.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Stephanie Allen,06/07/2009
This is the best car I have ever owned and I bought it new back in 1993. I have never had a car so reliable and so good on gas usage. It is too bad that they do not produce these cars anymore. It is so manageable to park and to manuver around town and felt very safe on the highway. I gave this car to my son today after putting on 184,500 miles. I am confident that he will enjoy this vehicle for many years before it's retirement. This review is a salute to a decade of great service from an adorable reliable friend.
JHommes105,11/15/2004
Awesome, versatile car is the best of both worlds. Plenty of cargo space, great gas mileage and always dependable. Body integrity excellent. Very comfortable to drive. An awful lot of car for the money. It is a cross between a minivan, suv, compact car and station wagon. Everything rolled into one. Wish they still made them. I'd buy one in a heartbeat!
paul johnston,10/13/2006
it is a very reliable car.I avg 45 mpg in mixed driving but the rotors on the car get to hot and get warped been though two sets.
German,07/10/2007
I have owned mine just over four years and it has been a very good little car. Many long trips and all it asked for was its normal tune ups . I even hauled a popup camper, short trips of course. Abused it sometimes and even drove it like it was stolen at times and still held up without missing a beat. Underpowered engine but still managed to pull a small cargo trailer (700lbs to 1200lbs) several times for moderate trips (80miles about 10-15 times) Overall I would buy again if they were still made
MPG
28 city / 36 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
92 hp @ 6000 rpm
