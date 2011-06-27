Used 1991 Plymouth Colt Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1991 Colt
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual4-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG192829
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual4-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/23 mpg25/32 mpg27/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)246.5/333.5 mi.330.0/422.4 mi.356.4/435.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.13.2 gal.13.2 gal.
Combined MPG192829
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque113 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm93 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm93 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l1.5 l1.5 l
Horsepower96 hp @ 5000 rpm92 hp @ 6000 rpm92 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.30.2 ft.30.2 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.38.3 in.38.3 in.
Front leg room38.8 in.41.9 in.41.9 in.
Front hip room53.2 in.52.8 in.52.8 in.
Front shoulder room53.1 in.53.5 in.53.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.3 in.36.9 in.36.9 in.
Rear hip Room53.7 in.42.5 in.42.5 in.
Rear leg room36.5 in.32.5 in.32.5 in.
Rear shoulder room53.2 in.52.1 in.52.1 in.
Measurements
Length176.6 in.158.7 in.158.7 in.
Curb weight2965 lbs.2205 lbs.2205 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place36.9 cu.ft.11.5 cu.ft.11.5 cu.ft.
Height62.4 in.51.9 in.51.9 in.
Wheel base103.5 in.93.9 in.93.9 in.
Width64.8 in.65.7 in.65.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colorsno
  • Bright Turquoise
  • Yellow
  • Light Spectrum Blue
  • Black
  • Bright Red
  • White
  • Bright Red
  • Black
  • White
  • Bright Turquoise
  • Light Spectrum Blue
  • Yellow
