Consumer Rating
(3)
1991 Plymouth Colt Review

Type:

Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

No changes to the Colt.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 Plymouth Colt.

5(33%)
4(0%)
3(67%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
3.7
3 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Not bad for a small car
John Doe1999,08/02/2002
This car does get me from point A to point B and more importantly back to point A. I have just done the basic tune ups and timing belt water pump and the car is still running with over 112k miles.
Ehh, not too bad I guess
Lightening_Katana,11/25/2002
Once I got my license about a year ago, my mom gave me this one and she got a new one. It's not too bad, it does get my from point A to point B. I suppose that's something. I've had a few problems, but nothing too serious.
a sound car
beau dogg,03/22/2006
I have owned this car for 6 years and have never regretted buying it. It gets well over 40 mpg on the highway and with basic maintenance is still doing well for me even after 274,000 miles on the first engine and transmission. I would buy another if I could find one but those who own them know the secret of this great little car.
Features & Specs

MPG
25 city / 32 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
92 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
27 city / 33 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed manual
Gas
92 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1991 Plymouth Colt Overview

The Used 1991 Plymouth Colt is offered in the following submodels: Colt Hatchback, Colt Wagon. Available styles include Vista 4dr Wagon 4WD, GL 2dr Hatchback, 2dr Hatchback, and Vista 4dr Wagon.

What's a good price on a Used 1991 Plymouth Colt?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars.

Which used 1991 Plymouth Colts are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1991 Plymouth Colt for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1991 Plymouth Colt.

Can't find a used 1991 Plymouth Colts you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Plymouth Colt for sale - 5 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $11,900.

Find a used Plymouth for sale - 10 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $17,779.

Find a used certified pre-owned Plymouth Colt for sale - 3 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $19,022.

Find a used certified pre-owned Plymouth for sale - 4 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $7,861.

Should I lease or buy a 1991 Plymouth Colt?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

