1991 Plymouth Colt Review
Type:
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$744 - $1,758
Edmunds' Expert Review
1991 Highlights
No changes to the Colt.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1991 Plymouth Colt.
Most helpful consumer reviews
John Doe1999,08/02/2002
This car does get me from point A to point B and more importantly back to point A. I have just done the basic tune ups and timing belt water pump and the car is still running with over 112k miles.
Lightening_Katana,11/25/2002
Once I got my license about a year ago, my mom gave me this one and she got a new one. It's not too bad, it does get my from point A to point B. I suppose that's something. I've had a few problems, but nothing too serious.
beau dogg,03/22/2006
I have owned this car for 6 years and have never regretted buying it. It gets well over 40 mpg on the highway and with basic maintenance is still doing well for me even after 274,000 miles on the first engine and transmission. I would buy another if I could find one but those who own them know the secret of this great little car.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1991 Plymouth Colt features & specs
MPG
25 city / 32 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
92 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
27 city / 33 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed manual
Gas
92 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
