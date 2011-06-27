2000 Plymouth Breeze Review
Pros & Cons
- Extremely spacious, comfortable seats, impressive handling.
- Weak four-cylinder engines, low-rent interior fittings, lots of engine and road roar at speed.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
Priced thousands less than class rivals, the Breeze lacks refinement but offers a generous list of standard features for short money.
Vehicle overview
Despite Plymouth's death, the Breeze is still gusting along. The Breeze, a sibling of the Dodge Stratus and Chrysler Cirrus, was originally poised to lead Plymouth's revival as Chrysler's value brand by offering a stylish, roomy four-door sedan with a decent level of standard equipment for a low price. But that marketing plan, and Breeze sales, are faltering. The Breeze comes standard with air conditioning, tilt steering, six-speaker stereo, rear-window defroster, remote trunk release and a folding rear seat. The short options list includes antilock brakes, power door locks and windows, power sunroof, and a choice of stereos. A five-speed manual transmission is standard and a four-speed automatic is optional. Power comes from a 132-horsepower, 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine lifted from the smaller Neon. Also available is a 2.4-liter engine, which brings 150 horsepower and 167 foot-pounds of torque, and that's just what the Breeze needs to try to live up to its name. Sadly, a manual transmission is not available with this larger powerplant. Both engines meet California's low-emission vehicle regulations. Driving the Breeze proves it to be a strictly point A to point B kind of conveyance. Equipped with an automatic transmission, as most are, the car is dreadfully slow to accelerate with the base 2.0-liter engine, and only marginally quicker to speed with the optional 2.4-liter motor. Handling is surprisingly good, with responsive steering and a flat cornering stance, thanks to a four-wheel independent suspension with front and rear stabilizer bars. Interior trim is low-rent in feel and appearance, but ergonomics are generally good. Forward visibility is excellent, but the high rear deck and narrow backlight mean reversing can become a guessing game. The raucous engines make lots of racket, and road rumble is plainly evident on the highway. This is not a quiet car.Breeze differs from the Stratus and Cirrus primarily in front and rear appearances and available equipment. When it premiered in 1996, the Breeze was a real value, giving buyers a midsize-car package on a small-car budget. While it is still a relatively inexpensive car, it's no longer an exceptional value when equipped with options. Plus, buyers looking for more variety or a V6 engine will want to choose the Chrysler or Dodge models. It's problems like these that nailed the coffin shut for Plymouth.
2000 Highlights
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2000 Plymouth Breeze.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Breeze
Related Used 2000 Plymouth Breeze info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019