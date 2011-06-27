  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(11)
2000 Plymouth Breeze Review

Pros & Cons

  • Extremely spacious, comfortable seats, impressive handling.
  • Weak four-cylinder engines, low-rent interior fittings, lots of engine and road roar at speed.
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
2000
Edmunds' Expert Review

Priced thousands less than class rivals, the Breeze lacks refinement but offers a generous list of standard features for short money.

Vehicle overview

Despite Plymouth's death, the Breeze is still gusting along. The Breeze, a sibling of the Dodge Stratus and Chrysler Cirrus, was originally poised to lead Plymouth's revival as Chrysler's value brand by offering a stylish, roomy four-door sedan with a decent level of standard equipment for a low price. But that marketing plan, and Breeze sales, are faltering. The Breeze comes standard with air conditioning, tilt steering, six-speaker stereo, rear-window defroster, remote trunk release and a folding rear seat. The short options list includes antilock brakes, power door locks and windows, power sunroof, and a choice of stereos. A five-speed manual transmission is standard and a four-speed automatic is optional. Power comes from a 132-horsepower, 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine lifted from the smaller Neon. Also available is a 2.4-liter engine, which brings 150 horsepower and 167 foot-pounds of torque, and that's just what the Breeze needs to try to live up to its name. Sadly, a manual transmission is not available with this larger powerplant. Both engines meet California's low-emission vehicle regulations. Driving the Breeze proves it to be a strictly point A to point B kind of conveyance. Equipped with an automatic transmission, as most are, the car is dreadfully slow to accelerate with the base 2.0-liter engine, and only marginally quicker to speed with the optional 2.4-liter motor. Handling is surprisingly good, with responsive steering and a flat cornering stance, thanks to a four-wheel independent suspension with front and rear stabilizer bars. Interior trim is low-rent in feel and appearance, but ergonomics are generally good. Forward visibility is excellent, but the high rear deck and narrow backlight mean reversing can become a guessing game. The raucous engines make lots of racket, and road rumble is plainly evident on the highway. This is not a quiet car.Breeze differs from the Stratus and Cirrus primarily in front and rear appearances and available equipment. When it premiered in 1996, the Breeze was a real value, giving buyers a midsize-car package on a small-car budget. While it is still a relatively inexpensive car, it's no longer an exceptional value when equipped with options. Plus, buyers looking for more variety or a V6 engine will want to choose the Chrysler or Dodge models. It's problems like these that nailed the coffin shut for Plymouth.

2000 Highlights

New colors and child-seat tether anchorages update the Breeze for 2000.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Plymouth Breeze.

5(82%)
4(9%)
3(9%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
11 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

500
Jim Rousch,11/15/2008
Who would believe me if I told you that a Plymouth Breeze could go 500 miles on a tank of gas? I've done it three times. The key is to drive the freeways as much as you can and keep it at 55-just like it's 1974 all over again. The car is comfortable and very reliable. The 2.4 liter engine has enough power to get you where you need to punch it, but still sips gas. It's turning radius is insane! A Plymouth Breeze can do a straight U- turn in places where most cars its size can't.
Very Dependable Daily Driver
sabz51,08/21/2013
I have the 2000 Breeze with the 2.4L engine in it. The car overall is very basic, but very practical. The thing has never left me stranded and always starts right up, even in -30 below Wisconsin winters. The car only has 88,000 miles on it, and is still running like its brand new. It does have a very minor rust patch on the front of the hood, but other than that, everything is spot on.
I love this car
Peggy Setliff,06/19/2008
I bought this car used, it was a leased car. I have had only a couple of problems with my car but they were minor. All of my grandchildren love to drive my car too. It handles so easy and has a lot of power. It has a lot of room to be a small car, very comfortable.
Great buy
very good buy,11/18/2007
Just bought used with 156000 miles on it and this thing still thinks it's new. Great pick up, takes turns like my Camaro and dosen't use any gas. At over $3.40/gal for gas I plan on keeping it a very long time. The lie that only Honda and Toyota are reliable and dependable is crushed in my mind
See all 11 reviews of the 2000 Plymouth Breeze
Features & Specs

MPG
23 city / 34 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
132 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2000 Plymouth Breeze features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger2 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
Used 2000 Plymouth Breeze Overview

The Used 2000 Plymouth Breeze is offered in the following submodels: Breeze Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan.

