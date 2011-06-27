  1. Home
1998 Plymouth Breeze Review

Pros & Cons

  • Extremely spacious entry-level car. Impressive driveability and handling.
  • The 2.0-liter engine and the automatic transmission spell doom for those who must merge onto fast-moving freeways during their daily commute, so opt for the 2.4-liter.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Plymouth finally got a replacement for the Acclaim during the first quarter of 1996. The Breeze, a decontented version of the Dodge Stratus and Chrysler Cirrus, is poised to lead Plymouth's revival as Chrysler's value brand by offering a stylish, roomy four-door sedan with a decent level of standard equipment for a low price.

The Breeze comes standard with air conditioning, dual airbags, tilt steering, rear window defroster, remote trunk release and a folding rear seat. The short options list includes antilock brakes, power accessories, an integrated child safety seat and a choice of nice stereos.

Power comes from a 132-horsepower, 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine lifted from the smaller Neon sedan, or a 2.4-liter optional engine that offers a much-needed 18 horsepower boost. A five-speed manual transmission is standard and a four-speed automatic is optional. Also optional is a refined antilock brake system.

Breeze differs from the Stratus and Cirrus primarily in front/rear appearance and available equipment. Rather bland in appearance, an egg crate grille dominates the frontal styling of this new mid-size sedan. Prices are starting just over $15,000.

When it premiered in 1996, the Breeze was a real value, giving buyers a mid-size car package on a small-car budget. We have seen quite a few of them on the road, however, and think that their popularity has given Chrysler Corp. the confidence to bump up their price. While it is still a nice, comfortable car, it's no longer an exceptional value.

1998 Highlights

Availability of a 2.4-liter engine brings150 horsepower and 167 pound-feet of torque, and that's just what the Breeze needs to live up to its name. Both engines can meet California emissions regulations, and new engine mounts help make them quieter. An Expresso package adds some aesthetic changes, a power sunroof is now optional and there are six new colors to choose from.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1998 Plymouth Breeze.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great Car..
ktackitt1212,09/10/2012
I bought this car 3 months ago for $1600 from someone who purchased it from an auction. When i bought it, it had 120,000 miles on it..My mother has the same year explorer with 180,000..So pretty good. This car has been great. When i first purchased it, we changed the oil, and a couple of belts that looked worn. Replaced a bulb, and recently we replaced a hose. (All very cheap parts.) The car is very comfortable on the inside, great for road trips, gets good gas mileage. Mine is purple, and the clear coat is chipping everywhere, but THANKFULLY my brother works in a body shop and it is getting painted this weekend. All in all, I'm glad to have this as my first car..and its made in AMERICA.
1998 2.4L Plymouth Breeze
nate96,10/31/2014
I have owned my 98 Breeze with 227k for a year, purchasing it for $1200. I have encountered some issues, such as a bad master cylinder, a broken power steering hose, and common maintenance, 2 wheel bearings and control arms. The only major issue is the transmission. On summer days after 30 min. of highway driving the car will lurch, rev to 3500 rpm, and go into limp mode. That being said, the car has been reliable and gets me where I need to go with good mpg(25-27) The handling is good, especially in the winter, and it cruises well down the freeway. The interior suffers from small cup holders and poor insulating, leading to a noisy ride. Overall, the Plymouth Breeze is a solid, reliable car.
Best Car Ever
Laurel Ahlman,05/22/2009
I bought this car used with 23,000miles on it. I bought it because of the safety and mpg reviews. I have had a few things replaced and done to it over the years, but nothing major. Regular oil changes and never beat it. I love this vehicle and I am not looking forward to getting a new car. When I took my car in for some repair at around 120,000 miles my mechanic laughed at me when I told him that this car was going to make it to 200,000. Still going strong!
Above average econobox
jbotland,03/13/2002
Lotsa car for the money: *Spacious interior and trunk *Excellent gas mileage *Very good sound system *Low maintanance cost compared to its Japanese rivals *Good view of the road ahead due to the low front hood and large front windshield. This feature makes it perfect for shorter people to drive. My wife who's 4'8" believes all cars should be like that. *Very stable, sticks to the ground, at high speeds above 95Mph. Stick with Michelin or Yokohama tires, they're the best for this car.
See all 31 reviews of the 1998 Plymouth Breeze
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 1998 Plymouth Breeze features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger2 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
Used 1998 Plymouth Breeze Overview

The Used 1998 Plymouth Breeze is offered in the following submodels: Breeze Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan, and Expresso 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1998 Plymouth Breeze?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1998 Plymouth Breezes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1998 Plymouth Breeze for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1998 Plymouth Breeze.

Can't find a used 1998 Plymouth Breezes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Plymouth Breeze for sale - 4 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $7,754.

Find a used Plymouth for sale - 1 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $20,353.

Find a used certified pre-owned Plymouth Breeze for sale - 8 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $19,432.

Find a used certified pre-owned Plymouth for sale - 2 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $8,829.

