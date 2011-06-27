Vehicle overview

Plymouth finally got a replacement for the Acclaim during the first quarter of 1996. The Breeze, a decontented version of the Dodge Stratus and Chrysler Cirrus, is poised to lead Plymouth's revival as Chrysler's value brand by offering a stylish, roomy four-door sedan with a decent level of standard equipment for a low price.

The Breeze comes standard with air conditioning, dual airbags, tilt steering, rear window defroster, remote trunk release and a folding rear seat. The short options list includes antilock brakes, power accessories, an integrated child safety seat and a choice of nice stereos.

Power comes from a 132-horsepower, 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine lifted from the smaller Neon sedan, or a 2.4-liter optional engine that offers a much-needed 18 horsepower boost. A five-speed manual transmission is standard and a four-speed automatic is optional. Also optional is a refined antilock brake system.

Breeze differs from the Stratus and Cirrus primarily in front/rear appearance and available equipment. Rather bland in appearance, an egg crate grille dominates the frontal styling of this new mid-size sedan. Prices are starting just over $15,000.

When it premiered in 1996, the Breeze was a real value, giving buyers a mid-size car package on a small-car budget. We have seen quite a few of them on the road, however, and think that their popularity has given Chrysler Corp. the confidence to bump up their price. While it is still a nice, comfortable car, it's no longer an exceptional value.