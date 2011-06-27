Used 1994 Oldsmobile Silhouette Consumer Reviews

Olds Van Fan Scott C. Voelker , 05/14/2004 4 of 4 people found this review helpful While the early design GM vans were ahead of their time with aerodynamic design, the rewards paid back in fuel efficiency and road handling. After 10 years, I have experience no major mechanical problems other than normal wear. The van has transported soccer babies, soccer kids and towed lightweight trailers. Report Abuse

Solid van snucky , 03/04/2003 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Bought the van brand new - after 9 years I have been very statisfied. Zero mechanical problems - only thing I have had to do was basic maintance (tires, brakes, LOF etc). No breakdowns vs. friends who had Cavan's. The plastic / composite body is great for Western NY winters where Rock Salt destroys car bodies. This car still looks great. The dustbuster look isn't for everyone but the areodynamics work well to provide pretty good gas mileage. Power is good (180 some horses) for a minivan. Handling is very good for a minivan.

My Silhouette Expierence nate j y , 10/17/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought a Silhouette Oldsmobile and I enjoyed it. It help up really well in the interior and exterior. Both the interior and exterior designs are great. The Silhouette was a great van for my family, and it should be one for yours. I got a great van. There is no other van around that has the same sporty looks as ours.

Our Olds Silhouette Setzer , 12/24/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful In December 1994, we bought our van from an elderly couple who had bought it earlier that year. It drove great until a 5 hour trip in the hot sun made it break down. That was in 2002. We got it fixed and then in 2003 we started having problems again. The engine is going, and our mechanic said it is on it's last leg. It's 10 years old with 136,000 miles. I'm surprise that it is still running after all of these years and all of the harsh trips it has been through.