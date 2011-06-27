  1. Home
  2. Oldsmobile
  3. Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight
  4. Used 1994 Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 1994 Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight Consumer Reviews

More about the 1994 Ninety-Eight
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
7 reviews
Write a review
See all Ninety-Eights for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,248 - $3,009
Used Ninety-Eight for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

1994 Olds 98 Regency

James, 12/29/2007
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Great vehicle. Rides and drives like a touring car. Good milage, 27-29 mpg on the highway. Very comfortable seats. Room to spare

Report Abuse

Great Car!

habs71, 06/09/2010
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

16 years old, 87,000 miles. Got it for my niece. This car is in exceptional condition for its age. Has been in storage since the original owner passed away 2 years ago. Bought it from his son. Just can't believe the condition. Handles very well. Engine/tranny are fine. Only thing she has to do is change out the cassette for a cd player. Very well built gm car!

Report Abuse

Good Car

April, 08/27/2007
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I am relocating across the country and I am taking this car. I knew that the minute I started to drive it! I will have it until my boyfriend and I are done with college! This car is better than most.

Report Abuse

Wish they still made 'em.

spidey637, 03/01/2013
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Paid $900 for it from a dealer with 213,000 on the clock. I was happy to find one in perfect shape from Texas with "low" miles, relatively speaking. It's been in Minnesota for the past 10 years, according to CarFax. The car is a tank. I own a '94 Olds Ciera, and the quality is worlds apart. This was there best car for this year.

Report Abuse

Not my Fathers Olds, but not bad!

Craig Green, 03/23/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Very nice and comfortable but lacks the ability to handle a heavy load like the rear drive version. For a front drive car this is very nice and has convienant controls, excelent heater and air system. The steering whell controls are excellent for the radio and climate functions.

Report Abuse
12
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all Ninety-Eights for sale

Related Used 1994 Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles