Used 1994 Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight Consumer Reviews

1994 Olds 98 Regency James , 12/29/2007 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Great vehicle. Rides and drives like a touring car. Good milage, 27-29 mpg on the highway. Very comfortable seats. Room to spare Report Abuse

Great Car! habs71 , 06/09/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful 16 years old, 87,000 miles. Got it for my niece. This car is in exceptional condition for its age. Has been in storage since the original owner passed away 2 years ago. Bought it from his son. Just can't believe the condition. Handles very well. Engine/tranny are fine. Only thing she has to do is change out the cassette for a cd player. Very well built gm car! Report Abuse

Good Car April , 08/27/2007 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I am relocating across the country and I am taking this car. I knew that the minute I started to drive it! I will have it until my boyfriend and I are done with college! This car is better than most. Report Abuse

Wish they still made 'em. spidey637 , 03/01/2013 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Paid $900 for it from a dealer with 213,000 on the clock. I was happy to find one in perfect shape from Texas with "low" miles, relatively speaking. It's been in Minnesota for the past 10 years, according to CarFax. The car is a tank. I own a '94 Olds Ciera, and the quality is worlds apart. This was there best car for this year. Report Abuse