Estimated values
1994 Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight Regency Elite 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,609
|$2,179
|$2,493
|Clean
|$1,416
|$1,923
|$2,201
|Average
|$1,030
|$1,412
|$1,617
|Rough
|$644
|$900
|$1,034
Estimated values
1994 Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight Regency 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,551
|$2,108
|$2,415
|Clean
|$1,365
|$1,860
|$2,132
|Average
|$993
|$1,365
|$1,567
|Rough
|$621
|$870
|$1,001
Estimated values
1994 Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight Regency Elite 4dr Sedan w/Supercharger with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,664
|$2,231
|$2,544
|Clean
|$1,464
|$1,969
|$2,246
|Average
|$1,065
|$1,445
|$1,650
|Rough
|$666
|$921
|$1,055
Estimated values
1994 Oldsmobile Ninety-Eight Regency Special Edition 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,499
|$2,045
|$2,346
|Clean
|$1,319
|$1,805
|$2,071
|Average
|$960
|$1,324
|$1,522
|Rough
|$600
|$844
|$973