Estimated values
1997 Toyota Land Cruiser 40th Anniversary Limited 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,703
|$5,038
|$5,679
|Clean
|$3,370
|$4,586
|$5,189
|Average
|$2,704
|$3,682
|$4,210
|Rough
|$2,038
|$2,778
|$3,231
Estimated values
1997 Toyota Land Cruiser 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,611
|$5,554
|$6,509
|Clean
|$3,286
|$5,056
|$5,948
|Average
|$2,637
|$4,059
|$4,825
|Rough
|$1,988
|$3,062
|$3,703