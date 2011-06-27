  1. Home
Used 1995 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Coupe Consumer Reviews

More about the 1995 Cutlass Supreme
5(75%)4(25%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.8
4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Very reliable

cas7366, 11/05/2003
I just want to tell you that this car has been a great car to me even though I may not be the best at it's maintenance. I change the oil and have had no problems with this car. It makes me think very highly of Oldsmobil cars.

A great car for a great buy!

Pkgog, 02/06/2004
Bought the car with 100K on it. It currently has 175,000 miles and STILL going strong. Never had to take it to the dealer for an oil leak. The timing belt is on a steel chain so it never has to be replaced. Minor problems: had to replace A/C compressor at 145K, solonoids for transmission at 130K, broken antenna motor at 135K. The car is strongly built, not filmsy like Japanese cars. A BIG pleasure to drive! Very COMFY!

Great Car

Travis Hurd, 12/19/2005
I love my Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme. I haven't had any problems with it. I bought it with 95,000 miles on it. Now it has 135,000 is and still running strong. The only problem I have is that I have not been able to find any performence parts for it.

Fast and Furious !!!

Bob James, 04/14/2016
S 2dr Coupe
Great little car with lots of pep, great on gas, and rides like a dream.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
