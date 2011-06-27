Used 1994 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Sedan Consumer Reviews

Going Strong GIVUS , 04/24/2009 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Although the ride is a little soft, the acceleration is adequate and I get an average of just over 25mpg. The car is comfortable and very reliable. It sat garaged for a year (twice) while I was deployed and started up again with no problems. It's getting close to 200,000mi and still running strong. Lived in NY, TX, and NC with it - handled well in the snow and did fine in the heat; heading to KS next. No major mechanical issues; I've been lightly rear-ended twice, but only scratched the bumper. Report Abuse

I love my car Paula H. , 12/06/2008 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I have over 309 thousand miles on my car. It is still the original everything. The only things I have had to replace on this car is the water pump and the break pads. It has been great! I suffer from driving anxiety and I would trust it to go to California and back to Wisconsin with no problems. I am currently looking to get another one, due to the fact my son took this one from me. This is not your gutless Cutlass. Report Abuse

Reliable Car(s) Renae , 08/30/2006 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I am a long-term Olds Cutlass owner. I actually own two. Both now have close to 200,000 miles on them. I have had to make very minimal repairs (hose replacements, gaskets, etc.). They run forever (or at least I've been lucky). The model has a couple blind spots and the a/c vents aren't located very well, but this is minimal. Report Abuse

Love my Olds Love my olds , 01/16/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Is it a brand new car with all the bells and whistles? No! But my car has never left me stranded and it has treated us right from day 1! I will not get rid of this car till it has had enough of us! Ours has 150,000 miles and its still runs like brand new! I wish I could find another one! Report Abuse