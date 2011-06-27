  1. Home
Used 1994 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 1994 Cutlass Supreme
5(65%)4(29%)3(0%)2(6%)1(0%)
4.5
17 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Going Strong

GIVUS, 04/24/2009
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

Although the ride is a little soft, the acceleration is adequate and I get an average of just over 25mpg. The car is comfortable and very reliable. It sat garaged for a year (twice) while I was deployed and started up again with no problems. It's getting close to 200,000mi and still running strong. Lived in NY, TX, and NC with it - handled well in the snow and did fine in the heat; heading to KS next. No major mechanical issues; I've been lightly rear-ended twice, but only scratched the bumper.

Report Abuse

I love my car

Paula H., 12/06/2008
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I have over 309 thousand miles on my car. It is still the original everything. The only things I have had to replace on this car is the water pump and the break pads. It has been great! I suffer from driving anxiety and I would trust it to go to California and back to Wisconsin with no problems. I am currently looking to get another one, due to the fact my son took this one from me. This is not your gutless Cutlass.

Report Abuse

Reliable Car(s)

Renae, 08/30/2006
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I am a long-term Olds Cutlass owner. I actually own two. Both now have close to 200,000 miles on them. I have had to make very minimal repairs (hose replacements, gaskets, etc.). They run forever (or at least I've been lucky). The model has a couple blind spots and the a/c vents aren't located very well, but this is minimal.

Report Abuse

Love my Olds

Love my olds, 01/16/2009
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Is it a brand new car with all the bells and whistles? No! But my car has never left me stranded and it has treated us right from day 1! I will not get rid of this car till it has had enough of us! Ours has 150,000 miles and its still runs like brand new! I wish I could find another one!

Report Abuse

Hated to Give it Up

Cherylanns, 02/22/2006
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

My Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme was the best car that I have ever owned! I used it for real estate and had to trade it for a minivan due to another pregnancy (this is #4). The car had 170,000 miles on it and still drove like the day it was purchased. It had an awesome sound system, hugged the road, was very comfortable, and had lots of power in its 3.4L V6 engine. I had minor problems with the ABS system (it tended to stick when the parking brake was released) and with the electronics (the check engine light and security lights never would turn off). Also, its electronics tended to have short out easily. Other than those problems, it was a wonderful vehicle. I hated to part with it. If you get one, you will love it too!

Report Abuse
