Used 1993 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Coupe Consumer Reviews

Adam Bom , 08/27/2010

I've owned a good number of cars and by a large margin this is one of the best so far (only better was the Audi). Bought in 2000 with 40,000 miles on it, my odometer just turned over 110,000 miles (as of 8/2010) and I've had few issues short of cosmetic stuff (dash warp, minor rust, etc.) Basic parts are cheap and easy to find. Design is very solid, maybe a bit too sparse on the interior, for some people. Even with the full options package it doesn't look as fancy as the other Olds models. The ride, however, is through and through a Cutlass Supreme. Nice gliding feel like a heavier car but handles sportier than previous years. This is one car that I will drive until the wheels fall off.