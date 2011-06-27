Used 1993 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Coupe Consumer Reviews
Oldsmobile had it right.
I've owned a good number of cars and by a large margin this is one of the best so far (only better was the Audi). Bought in 2000 with 40,000 miles on it, my odometer just turned over 110,000 miles (as of 8/2010) and I've had few issues short of cosmetic stuff (dash warp, minor rust, etc.) Basic parts are cheap and easy to find. Design is very solid, maybe a bit too sparse on the interior, for some people. Even with the full options package it doesn't look as fancy as the other Olds models. The ride, however, is through and through a Cutlass Supreme. Nice gliding feel like a heavier car but handles sportier than previous years. This is one car that I will drive until the wheels fall off.
great buy at 15000 grand
very good car in ten years rplaced a set of tires brakes battery and starter always got good milage still tight runs good looks good glad i walked into olds that day
Reliable!
Bought this car 10 years ago. It has never left me stranded (once almost though). After 10 yrs, it's still smooth at 75+mph
Still Strong
Car has 150,000 miles but runs so smooth on the highway at speeds of around 95. Has great power drives like a boat at times, bumps feel like going waves. Love to drive it though, brakes are the biggest problem. Spacious 2 door, 3 people fit comfortably in the back and trunk space is big.
Wonderful Experience
I have had a Wonderful Experience with this car, I have had very little repairs, it has a smooth ride and you feel good in the seat and at the steering wheel, I Love this car
