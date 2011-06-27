Used 1992 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Convertible Consumer Reviews
The Valent One
The Valent One..., 06/08/2007
2 of 2 people found this review helpful
Man! I must say, what a car for me. I've been driving Olds Cutlass all my short life (age39). The comfort and highway feel has kept me in them. I've had two 75's, a 77,82,83,84(hurst), two 87 (442's) and a '92 convt. The '92 had 96,000 miles on it when I bought it. Sold with 232,000 miles on it, still running strong. Replacements: alt.,anti- freeze line, front brakes, water pump, conv. top and door handle. It had the 3.1 V6, leather seats, pwr windows, locks, and trunk. Red in color but not a Vett. I changed the oil every 3 to 4000 miles religiously. The most reliable year in Olds that I have ever owned. The '92 Cutlass Conv.
nice, dependable
oldsmobile lover, 04/26/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
nice, sporty, reliable, affordable, comfortable, sturdy, well built
