Used 1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme Convertible Consumer Reviews

2 reviews
List Price Estimate
Original Owner, Want to Sell

Wayne, 10/21/2006
This has been an excellant car and fun to drive. Too bad they don't make them any more. We would like to sell the car, which is in show room condition with original paper work, to a person who would value it.

1991 Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme

Wayne, 11/15/2005
This car has been a great car for my wife since 1991. She still loves it. It has 44,000 miles and has only required brakes and a serpentine belt. At present, it's in showroom shape. She loves it, however it will be sold in 2006.

