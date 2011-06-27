Used 1992 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera Sedan Consumer Reviews
Not the best looking, but reliable
I am a rural mail carrier for the postal service. We must provide our own vehicles and I have been through several in my 12 years. Cars like the Ford Taurus can't hold a candle to this Cutlass. I've bought 3 of them now. One was a wagon (the best one so far) and sold it when the A/C compressor went out at about 135K. The second one was a sedan and sold it at 120K when the computer wouldn't reset. The third was a '94 with the 3.3L V6. In my opinion this is the best engine you can get from Olds. Forget the 4 cylinder, this one has great power and reliability. The interior is spacious and comfortable. All the gadgets work, it rides smooth and can take a beating. I would recommend it.
184k miles and counting!
I bought this car three years ago (with 150k miles) for $500, thinking it would last me a year or so. Three years (and three Western NY snow belt winters) later, this jalopy just keeps on going. The looks, ride quality, vibration, noise etc. are pretty bad but the basic powertrain is still solid. The 3.3 V6 and the tranny are in great shape - the acceleration is good (for a family sedan) and it still gives me 24 mpg on open roads (with zero oil burning), which really impresses me. I'm going to drive this thing till it falls apart!
Not the Best Car!
I had this car for about 1.5 yrs. and it was ok. The dashboard started to come apart from the car which worried me, the air conditioning went out, costing about $1000 to fix and update, the back seat was uncomfortable and the trunk leaked a lot. The window cranks kept falling off the doors and the door handles started to seperate from the doors making it hard to open from the inside. The car was pretty much reliable but wouldn't own one again if it was given to me, there was just to much to fix on it.
Quality
I love my Cutlass, its known as the pimp-mobile around my school. Probably to the fact that I Slapped on some 14in chrome hub-caps and had the car painted a dark blue. "its got that old school ora about it"
i dont know
good car best car I ever had and still is
