Used 1990 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera Sedan Consumer Reviews

Pleased Underwood , 02/19/2005 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Very dependable, low maintanence. Very good handling on the road and comfortable. Only problem is I had to replace three alternators over a 14 years of ownership. I am currently replacing with 156,000 miles + and if I could purchase the same vehicle today (new), I would not think twice about it.

excellent choice vin-princess , 01/22/2004 2 of 2 people found this review helpful this is my 2nd cutlas and love it. i put an average of 40,000 miles on my car each year, and this one is still goin strong at almost 250,000. only problems i have had with this car are a small oil leak (no burning), the seam on the gas tank leaks, and problems with the struts (due to all the potholes and bad roads i drive on)and i'm looking forward to getting my gas milage back once i get the tank fixed (before the leak i was getting about 500 miles per tank on the highway)

My Favorite Car Kenneth Richmond , 03/17/2005 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought this car from my uncle, and it is the best thing ever. It's my frst car, but I give it a perfect 10 in every respect. For some reason, I was attracted to this from a Pontiac Firebird. I guess its because of the economy.

1987 Oldsmobile - , 04/25/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I have had this car for almost 14 years. It still runs great. Maybe you people should learn to take car of cars so they last longer. I never had one major problem with it.