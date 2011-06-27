Used 1990 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera Sedan Consumer Reviews
Pleased
Very dependable, low maintanence. Very good handling on the road and comfortable. Only problem is I had to replace three alternators over a 14 years of ownership. I am currently replacing with 156,000 miles + and if I could purchase the same vehicle today (new), I would not think twice about it.
excellent choice
this is my 2nd cutlas and love it. i put an average of 40,000 miles on my car each year, and this one is still goin strong at almost 250,000. only problems i have had with this car are a small oil leak (no burning), the seam on the gas tank leaks, and problems with the struts (due to all the potholes and bad roads i drive on)and i'm looking forward to getting my gas milage back once i get the tank fixed (before the leak i was getting about 500 miles per tank on the highway)
My Favorite Car
I bought this car from my uncle, and it is the best thing ever. It's my frst car, but I give it a perfect 10 in every respect. For some reason, I was attracted to this from a Pontiac Firebird. I guess its because of the economy.
1987 Oldsmobile
I have had this car for almost 14 years. It still runs great. Maybe you people should learn to take car of cars so they last longer. I never had one major problem with it.
14 years of Power. 14 more to go.
Greatest car made in 1990 by Oldsmobile. If you have a 1990 Olds Cutl Ciera, you is one bad mofo cuz.
