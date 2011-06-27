Used 1990 Oldsmobile Cutlass Calais Consumer Reviews

1990 olds olds calais sl , 04/07/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I think it has been and still is a very good car, don't know why they discontinued it. Report Abuse

Quad 4 quick but costly FalseProphet , 09/22/2002 2 of 2 people found this review helpful This is a fun car to drive, small but not too small and very quick for what it is. I love the Quad Four Engine (2.3L) except for the head gasket which seems to go out on every one sooner or later and its about a 700- 800 dollar repair. Report Abuse

My favorite joke UMGUY475 , 08/25/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This really was a great car to modify. At less than 2600 lbs, this peppy little 4 cyl took very well to speed. Rebuilt engine, flowmaster exhaust, and bigger stock wheels made this a very fast and unexpected street car. Lots of room in engine compartment for aftermarket additions. No one expected a car like this to race so well. This eats hondas like popcorn. 185,xxx miles. Report Abuse

Blue bomber jrt921 , 05/25/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful this vehicle was in the family for years. Never broke down once. Did have it's problems- ignition coils went, went through 3 alternators. Part of the transmission went at 90K. Other than that, a dependable car. Report Abuse