Used 1990 Oldsmobile Cutlass Calais Consumer Reviews
1990 olds
I think it has been and still is a very good car, don't know why they discontinued it.
Quad 4 quick but costly
This is a fun car to drive, small but not too small and very quick for what it is. I love the Quad Four Engine (2.3L) except for the head gasket which seems to go out on every one sooner or later and its about a 700- 800 dollar repair.
My favorite joke
This really was a great car to modify. At less than 2600 lbs, this peppy little 4 cyl took very well to speed. Rebuilt engine, flowmaster exhaust, and bigger stock wheels made this a very fast and unexpected street car. Lots of room in engine compartment for aftermarket additions. No one expected a car like this to race so well. This eats hondas like popcorn. 185,xxx miles.
Blue bomber
this vehicle was in the family for years. Never broke down once. Did have it's problems- ignition coils went, went through 3 alternators. Part of the transmission went at 90K. Other than that, a dependable car.
Best of the Rest
This has been the best vehicle I have ever owned. 225,000 miles with zero mechanical trouble. Now regular maintenance has been done without exception and the normal wear items have been replaced ie; tires,shocks, altenator etc. But not one dime have I spent on repair of anything related to this car. It is great on gas, fun to drive, and a joy to own.
