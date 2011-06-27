  1. Home
Used 1990 Oldsmobile Cutlass Calais Consumer Reviews

More about the 1990 Cutlass Calais
5(56%)4(33%)3(11%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.4
9 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

1990 olds

olds calais sl, 04/07/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I think it has been and still is a very good car, don't know why they discontinued it.

Report Abuse

Quad 4 quick but costly

FalseProphet, 09/22/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This is a fun car to drive, small but not too small and very quick for what it is. I love the Quad Four Engine (2.3L) except for the head gasket which seems to go out on every one sooner or later and its about a 700- 800 dollar repair.

Report Abuse

My favorite joke

UMGUY475, 08/25/2002
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

This really was a great car to modify. At less than 2600 lbs, this peppy little 4 cyl took very well to speed. Rebuilt engine, flowmaster exhaust, and bigger stock wheels made this a very fast and unexpected street car. Lots of room in engine compartment for aftermarket additions. No one expected a car like this to race so well. This eats hondas like popcorn. 185,xxx miles.

Report Abuse

Blue bomber

jrt921, 05/25/2003
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

this vehicle was in the family for years. Never broke down once. Did have it's problems- ignition coils went, went through 3 alternators. Part of the transmission went at 90K. Other than that, a dependable car.

Report Abuse

Best of the Rest

cellcounter, 06/14/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This has been the best vehicle I have ever owned. 225,000 miles with zero mechanical trouble. Now regular maintenance has been done without exception and the normal wear items have been replaced ie; tires,shocks, altenator etc. But not one dime have I spent on repair of anything related to this car. It is great on gas, fun to drive, and a joy to own.

Report Abuse
