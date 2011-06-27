1990 Oldsmobile Cutlass Calais Review
Edmunds' Expert Review
1990 Highlights
New Quad 442 option includes high-output Quad 4 engine, sport suspension, and manual transmission. Remote keyless entry and a CD player are new options.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1990 Oldsmobile Cutlass Calais.
Most helpful consumer reviews
olds calais sl,04/07/2002
I think it has been and still is a very good car, don't know why they discontinued it.
FalseProphet,09/22/2002
This is a fun car to drive, small but not too small and very quick for what it is. I love the Quad Four Engine (2.3L) except for the head gasket which seems to go out on every one sooner or later and its about a 700- 800 dollar repair.
UMGUY475,08/25/2002
This really was a great car to modify. At less than 2600 lbs, this peppy little 4 cyl took very well to speed. Rebuilt engine, flowmaster exhaust, and bigger stock wheels made this a very fast and unexpected street car. Lots of room in engine compartment for aftermarket additions. No one expected a car like this to race so well. This eats hondas like popcorn. 185,xxx miles.
jrt921,05/25/2003
this vehicle was in the family for years. Never broke down once. Did have it's problems- ignition coils went, went through 3 alternators. Part of the transmission went at 90K. Other than that, a dependable car.
MPG
19 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
180 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
19 city / 30 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
110 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
20 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
19 city / 30 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
110 hp @ 5200 rpm
