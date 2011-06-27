  1. Home
1990 Oldsmobile Cutlass Calais Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

New Quad 442 option includes high-output Quad 4 engine, sport suspension, and manual transmission. Remote keyless entry and a CD player are new options.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Oldsmobile Cutlass Calais.

5(56%)
4(33%)
3(11%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.4
9 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

1990 olds
olds calais sl,04/07/2002
I think it has been and still is a very good car, don't know why they discontinued it.
Quad 4 quick but costly
FalseProphet,09/22/2002
This is a fun car to drive, small but not too small and very quick for what it is. I love the Quad Four Engine (2.3L) except for the head gasket which seems to go out on every one sooner or later and its about a 700- 800 dollar repair.
My favorite joke
UMGUY475,08/25/2002
This really was a great car to modify. At less than 2600 lbs, this peppy little 4 cyl took very well to speed. Rebuilt engine, flowmaster exhaust, and bigger stock wheels made this a very fast and unexpected street car. Lots of room in engine compartment for aftermarket additions. No one expected a car like this to race so well. This eats hondas like popcorn. 185,xxx miles.
Blue bomber
jrt921,05/25/2003
this vehicle was in the family for years. Never broke down once. Did have it's problems- ignition coils went, went through 3 alternators. Part of the transmission went at 90K. Other than that, a dependable car.
Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
180 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
19 city / 30 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
110 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
20 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
160 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
19 city / 30 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
110 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1990 Oldsmobile Cutlass Calais Overview

The Used 1990 Oldsmobile Cutlass Calais is offered in the following submodels: Cutlass Calais Sedan, Cutlass Calais Coupe. Available styles include International 4dr Sedan, International 2dr Coupe, S 2dr Coupe, SL 4dr Sedan, S 4dr Sedan, SL 2dr Coupe, 4dr Sedan, and 2dr Coupe.

