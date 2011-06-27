  1. Home
  2. Oldsmobile
  3. Oldsmobile Custom Cruiser
  4. Used 1992 Oldsmobile Custom Cruiser
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(6)
Appraise this car

1992 Oldsmobile Custom Cruiser Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
1992
1991
1990
Oldsmobile Custom Cruiser for Sale
List Price Estimate
$916 - $2,134
Used Custom Cruiser for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

A more powerful 5.7-liter V8 is newly optional.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Oldsmobile Custom Cruiser.

5(83%)
4(17%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
6 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 6 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

One cool wagon
B Haver,07/19/2002
First of all 92 was the last year of a RWD V8 car for olds. Also its the last fullsize wagon to be ever made by olds. The car is very rare. 7663 made in 1991 and 4347 made in 1992. Car runs very good even with 93,000 miles. Easily accepts Modifications from Chevy Caprice of Impala SS parts. Its an awsome car
Great Car
Bumpht,12/20/2002
I'm the second owner. The first owner purchased the car in November of 1992 and it onlt had 52000 miles when I bought it. It has over 100k now. It rides and drives great. It also have been faily reliable and gets ok milage for its size. It has the 350 v8 which is a good engine.
Gr8 Car
shorenuff65,08/08/2008
Extremely reliable and versatile. Best of both worlds with big size and good gas mileage for it's size. These cars have it WAY over SUVs and Mini Vans in terms of cargo/passenger capacity, fuel economy, annual operating/repair costs, and the super smooth comfortable ride.
Excellent Car
Archipelago,01/25/2004
Excellent reliability. It carries everything ... cargo and people. Excellent styling. Never out dated. I bought new and have had very minimal repairs over the years
See all 6 reviews of the 1992 Oldsmobile Custom Cruiser
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
170 hp @ 4200 rpm
See all Used 1992 Oldsmobile Custom Cruiser features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1992 Oldsmobile Custom Cruiser

Used 1992 Oldsmobile Custom Cruiser Overview

The Used 1992 Oldsmobile Custom Cruiser is offered in the following submodels: Custom Cruiser Wagon. Available styles include 4dr Wagon.

What's a good price on a Used 1992 Oldsmobile Custom Cruiser?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1992 Oldsmobile Custom Cruisers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1992 Oldsmobile Custom Cruiser for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1992 Oldsmobile Custom Cruiser.

Can't find a used 1992 Oldsmobile Custom Cruisers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Oldsmobile Custom Cruiser for sale - 7 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $13,475.

Find a used Oldsmobile for sale - 11 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $18,161.

Find a used certified pre-owned Oldsmobile Custom Cruiser for sale - 1 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $19,973.

Find a used certified pre-owned Oldsmobile for sale - 4 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $14,919.

Should I lease or buy a 1992 Oldsmobile Custom Cruiser?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Oldsmobile lease specials
Check out Oldsmobile Custom Cruiser lease specials

Related Used 1992 Oldsmobile Custom Cruiser info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles